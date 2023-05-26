Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The High Point Thomasville Hi-Toms and High Point Rockers have announced the launch of the HPT City CONXT series, with the first of five Coastal Plain League home games at Truist Park scheduled for June 1.

The HiToms' American Legion team, the Post 87 HiToms, will also play at the downtown High Point venue for select games.

“Although Finch Field will remain our primary home, we feel like it is time for the HiToms organization to showcase its broad spectrum of amateur baseball excellence in a more modern and downtown facility footprint,” HiToms president Greg Suire said. “We will still be playing the majority of our home games at Finch Field, however in order for us to diversify our fan base and capitalize on the southern Triad’s focused growth, we feel like spotlighting marquee matchups at Truist Point will facilitate brand expansion and enhance our player’s experience."

The HPT CONXT series will include five HiToms home games and select HPT Post 87 HiToms regular-season and playoff games. The downtown High Point series launches Thursday as the Asheboro Zoo Keepers visit High Point for the first time in each team's Coastal Plain League opener.

The first downtown HiToms home game will also feature the Post 87 HiToms. Welcoming Area 3 Northern Division foe Foothills (Mount Airy), the Post 87’s will start game one of the HiToms organization double-header at 5 p.m. Game two of the evening has a tentative start time of 7:30 p.m.

One of the key matchups of the series will be an international game on June 28 between the HiToms and Chinese Taipei. In the United States to play the National Collegiate Team, the Taiwan matchup will be the third visit by an international team to the southern Triad after Team Japan and Team Chinese Taipei’s 2015 and ’16 Finch Field visits.

Here is the complete rundown of games for the series:

June 1: HPT HiToms vs. Asheboro Zookeepers

June 9: HPT HiToms vs. Wilson Tobs

June 28: HPT HiToms vs. Chinese Taipei

July 4: HPT HiToms vs. Wilmington Sharks

July 6th: HPT HiToms vs. Tri-City

Tickets are available for all five games in the City Conxt Series and can be purchased at hitoms.com and at the highpointrockers.com website.