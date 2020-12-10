Analysis: Looking at the first draft of realigned NCHSAA conferences

CONFERENCE 32 (MID-STATE 2-A/1-A)

Seven schools: Andrews (2-A), Bethany Community (1-A), Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Cornerstone Charter (1-A), McMichael (2-A), Morehead (2-A), Reidsville (2-A)

Here we go again, Reidsville has to be thinking. The Rams were in a seven-team Mid-State 2-A the last time around with two schools that don’t play football (Durham School of the Arts and N.C. School of Science & Math). This time it’s Bethany Community and Cornerstone Charter that don’t play football, and scheduling again will be an issue for all five schools. Other than the three Rockingham County schools, which maintain their rivalries, the schools in this league have very little in common. The bad fits were not unexpected because someone in the Triad had to be in a league like this one, but another football-playing member would have softened the blow.