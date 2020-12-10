Analysis: Looking at the first draft of realigned NCHSAA conferences

The NCHSAA released its initial draft of realigned conferences for 2021-2025 on Thursday. The association said in a news release that “staff made significant efforts to focus on factors the Realignment Committee indicated were most important to the membership.”
The biggest change is a proliferation of split conferences, with six in the Triad alone in this draft to preserve rivalries and reduce travel. The proposed conferences put 22 of 27 public schools in Guilford and Forsyth counties in three leagues.
Here’s a look at the conferences with Triad area schools and how this alignment affects them (proposed name in parentheses):
CONFERENCE 56 (CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A)
Eight schools: Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, West Forsyth
This conference doesn’t lose any schools and adds Mount Tabor and Parkland, thanks to both schools' recent success in the Commissioners' Cup standings. This is a league where the teams would have well-established rivalries and offer similar sports, and travel should actually be easier with two more conference foes in Forsyth County. This conference is a home run.
CONFERENCE 55 (GUILFORD 4-A)
Eight schools: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford
With the four classifications split evenly this time around, Grimsley, Northwest, Page and Ragsdale avoid the scheduling nightmare of a five-team conference. Southeast, Southwest and Western have been 4-A before, but this will be Northern's first time in the state's largest classification. The Nighthawks' success in the Commissioner's Cup standings pushed them up a classification with the new Realignment Score criteria and makes Northern one of the smaller 4-As in the state. Most of these schools have been playing each other as conference or non-conference foes, and they offer similar sports.
CONFERENCE 47 (MID-PIEDMONT 3-A)
Six schools: Asheboro, Central Davidson, Ledford, Montgomery Central, North Davidson, Oak Grove
This conference brings together four Davidson County schools and throws in Asheboro and the new Montgomery Central, which had no other nearby 3-As to play in the West. Asheboro was hurt by losing some longstanding Alamance County rivals to the new West-East regional split the NCHSAA is implementing in this realignment, as well as by Southwestern Randolph dropping from 3-A to 2-A.
CONFERENCE 46 (PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A)
Eight schools: Atkins, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Rockingham County, Smith, Southern Guilford
High Point Central drops down from the Metro 4-A. Atkins moves up from Class 2-A and actually had one of the higher Realignment Scores in the 3-A West Region. Dudley and Smith are longstanding rivals, as are Northeast Guilford and Rockingham County. Southern Guilford loses most of its Mid-Piedmont 3-A rivals, but does have four other Guilford County teams in this conference.
CONFERENCE 37 (MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A)
Eight schools: Alleghany (1-A), East Wilkes (1-A), Elkin (1-A), Forbush (2-A), North Wilkes (2-A), Starmount (1-A), West Wilkes (2-A), Wilkes Central (2-A)
This conference looks solid, with plenty of established rivalries. It’s basically the old Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A with Forbush (formerly of the Western Piedmont 2-A) replacing Ashe County (now in a 4-A/3-A split conference).
CONFERENCE 36 (NORTHWEST 2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: East Surry (2-A), Millennium Charter (1-A), Mount Airy (1-A), North Stokes (1-A), North Surry (2-A), South Stokes (1-A), Surry Central (2-A)
This looks a lot like the old Northwest 1-A, but with North Surry and Surry Central moving over from the Western Piedmont 2-A. Millennium Charter doesn’t play football, but there are still six schools that do. (More about that later with Conference 34 and Conference 32.) That should make scheduling relatively easy.
CONFERENCE 34 (BUSINESS 40 2-A/1-A)
Six schools: Carver (1-A), N.C. Leadership Academy (1-A), North Forsyth (2-A), Walkertown (2-A), West Stokes (2-A), Winston-Salem Prep (1-A)
The NCHSAA apparently didn’t learn anything from the scheduling problems it caused by creating a five-team Metro 4-A and a five-team football version of the Mid-State 2-A in the last alignment cycle. N.C. Leadership Academy does not play football, so this is a five-team conference in that sport. North Forsyth and Walkertown would’ve preferred not to be in a conference with 1-A schools, but at least this league is relatively compact.
CONFERENCE 33 (CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: East Davidson (2-A), Lexington (2-A), North Rowan (1-A), Salisbury (2-A), South Davidson (1-A), Thomasville (1-A), West Davidson (2-A)
The NCHSAA essentially had a choice between grouping 3-A and 2-A schools from Davidson County in a conference or grouping 2-A and 1-A teams from Davidson in a conference and chose the latter. Five of these schools were in the old Central Carolina 2-A, so even with North Rowan and South Davidson joining there should be some rivalries in place.
CONFERENCE 32 (MID-STATE 2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Andrews (2-A), Bethany Community (1-A), Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Cornerstone Charter (1-A), McMichael (2-A), Morehead (2-A), Reidsville (2-A)
Here we go again, Reidsville has to be thinking. The Rams were in a seven-team Mid-State 2-A the last time around with two schools that don’t play football (Durham School of the Arts and N.C. School of Science & Math). This time it’s Bethany Community and Cornerstone Charter that don’t play football, and scheduling again will be an issue for all five schools. Other than the three Rockingham County schools, which maintain their rivalries, the schools in this league have very little in common. The bad fits were not unexpected because someone in the Triad had to be in a league like this one, but another football-playing member would have softened the blow.
CONFERENCE 31 (RANDOLPH 2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Eastern Randolph (1-A), Providence Grove (2-A), Randleman (2-A), Southwestern Randolph (2-A), Trinity (2-A), Uwharrie Charter (1-A), Wheatmore (2-A)
The NCHSAA nailed this one, creating a conference that’s all Randolph all the time. Even with a non-football school in Uwharrie Charter, there are six schools that play the sport and scheduling shouldn’t be burdensome.
OUTLIER
Ashe County (Conference 52)
The Huskies of Ashe County, who moved up from 2-A to 3-A after playing in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A, were sent west and south to join a six-team split 4-A/3-A conference. The league also includes Alexander Central (4-A) Lenoir Hibriten (3-A), Morganton Freedom (3-A), South Caldwell (4-A) and Watauga (4-A), so there will be some long trips.
