ANALYSIS: What's at stake Friday night in high school football

The high school football playoff brackets will be revealed Saturday, but there are still plenty of thing to be settled on the final Friday night of the regular season.

Here’s a look at what’s left in each conference that includes area teams (record and RPI ranking in parentheses; top 32 West region teams in each classification make the playoffs):

METRO 4-A

IN: Grimsley (6-0, 9-0, No. 1 Class 4-A West), Northwest Guilford (5-1, 7-2, No. 16), Page (4-2, 5-4, No. 22), Southeast Guilford (3-3, 6-3, No. 23). OUT: Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8, No. 45), Western Guilford (0-6, 0-9, No. 50). WORK TO DO: Southwest Guilford (3-3, 5-4, No. 31), Northern Guilford (2-4, 4-5, No. 35).

Grimsley has already clinched the Metro title, and Northwest Guilford has locked up the conference's second automatic berth. Page and Southeast Guilford are also comfortably in the playoffs by virtue of their non-conference strength of schedule, although they're both looking at road games in the first round. Southwest's No. 31 RPI ranking shouldn't be hurt too much if it loses to No. 16 RPI Northwest Guilford on Friday night, but a win certainly would lock up a playoff berth. Northern Guilford is on the outside looking in unless it upsets top-ranked Grimsley, and even then the Nighthawks might need some help.

MID-STATE 3-A

IN: Dudley (6-0, 7-2, No. 10 Class 3-A West), Eastern Guilford (6-0, 6-3, No. 20), Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4, No. 23) OUT: Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4, No. 36), Rockingham County (2-4, 3-6, No. 37), Atkins (1-5, 2-6, No. 46), Smith (2-4, 2-7, No. 47), High Point Central (1-5, 1-8, No. 54).

This is as low as a Dudley team has been ranked in awhile heading into its regular-season finale, thanks to home losses to Class 4-A playoff locks Southeast Guilford and Durham Hillside, but the Panthers will be home for at least one playoff game and can be the conference's top seed with a home win Friday night against Eastern Guilford. The Wildcats' 0-3 start in non-conference play is the reason their RPI ranking is relatively low, but playing Dudley — regardless of the outcome — will help. Still, Eastern may be looking at a road playoff game unless it can upset the Panthers. Southern Guilford is the third-place team from the Mid-State 3-A and will be on the road next Friday. Northeast Guilford (vs. Smith) and Rockingham County (at Atkins) have too much ground to make up, especially playing lower-ranked opponents.

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

IN: East Forsyth (6-0, 9-0, No. 5 Class 4-A West), Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2, No. 13), Reagan (5-1, 7-2, No. 14), OUT: Davie County (2-4, 3-6, No. 36), Glenn (2-4, 3-6, No. 40), Reynolds (1-5, 2-7, No. 48), Parkland (0-6, 0-9, No. 55). WORK TO DO: West Forsyth (4-2, 4-5, No. 30).

East Forsyth has clinched the CPC championship and will be the conference's top seed in the playoffs. The Eagles' RPI isn't higher because the CPC is having a down year by its standards and non-conference foes Rolesville and South Iredell have disappointed. Reagan's only losses were to East and to West No. 1 Grimsley, so it's a little bit hard to understand why the Raiders are ranked behind Mount Tabor when they have a better conference record and have a head-to-head win. Still, Reagan and the Spartans are comfortably in the playoffs and should have first-round home games. West Forsyth is in based on its No. 30 RPI, and that ranking shouldn't be hurt much even if the Titans lose at East Forsyth on Friday night, but they're close enough to the bubble to be sweating a bit.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

(Area teams) IN: Oak Grove (4-0, 9-0, No. 6 Class 3-A West). WORK TO DO: North Davidson (2-2, 3-6, No. 33).

Oak Grove is a lock regardless of what the Grizzlies do Friday night against Central Davidson, but a win over the No. 12 RPI team in Class 3-A West might improve their ranking. North Davidson could grab a playoff berth with an upset win over visiting Ledford, the No. 4 RPI team in 3-A West, although simply playing a highly ranked team might be enough to get one of the 32 spots if things break right for the Black Knights.

MID-STATE 2-A

(Area teams) IN: Reidsville (5-0, 9-1, No. 1 Class 2-A West), Walkertown (4-1, 7-2, No. 6), McMichael (3-2, 6-3, No. 15).WORK TO DO: Morehead (2-3, 4-5, No. 31), North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6, No. 34), Andrews (1-4, 4-5, No. 35).

Reidsville is No. 1 in Class 2-A West heading into Friday night's home game against Morehead, thanks to wins over solid Class 3-A teams in Western Alamance and Eastern Alamance and a close loss at 4-A playoff team Page. The Rams will be a tough out in the postseason if all of their regional games are played at Community Stadium. Walkertown has been a pleasant surprise in Garrett Mills' first season as the Wolfpack's coach and will be home for at least one round of the playoffs as the conference's runner-up and a No. 6 RPI. McMichael looked overmatched against the top two teams in the league and will be waiting to see if it's home for a first-round playoff game. Morehead should be in the playoffs even if it loses at Reidsville because of the Rams' RPI. North Forsyth (vs. McMichael) and Andrews (vs. Walkerton on Thursday) would need to pull massive upsets and get some help to sneak into the postseason.

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

IN: Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5, No. 17 Class 1-A West), Carver (1-4, 2-7, No. 24), Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8, No. 27).

All three area teams in this split 2-A/1-A league are in the Class 1-A playoffs because the NCHSAA needs to fill out the 32-team West bracket. Winston-Salem Prep might be home for a first-round game as the top 1-A finisher in the conference, but Carver and Bishop McGuinness definitely will be traveling.

NCISAA

WORK TO DO: High Point Christian (4-5, No. 5 Division II)

The independent schools’ seeding committee picks six teams in Division II (schools with enrollment of 374 or fewer). The MaxPreps rankings have High Point Christian at No. 5 with a home game against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Friday. Rabun Gap is ranked No. 2 among Division I schools, so even a lopsided loss shouldn't hurt the Cougars' RPI ranking much, but a playoff berth is not a lock.