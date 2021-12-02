Annual lacrosse event this weekend to fight hunger

KERNERSVILLE — The Triad Blackhawks' 12th annual Stick It To Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic is Saturday and Sunday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.

The annual event generates donations of non-perishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with The Salvation Army to collect the food and distribute it to local food banks.

After a record 10 tons of non-perishable food was collected during the 2019 event, only a food drive was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But nearly 5 tons of non-perishable food was still collected.

“We are looking forward to getting back on the field as well as making an impact on our community with our non-perishable food collection,” said tournament director Hugh Fiery.

This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and players from counties throughout the Triad and from Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville. More than 20 teams and at least 400 players are expected to participate, with games beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day. Adult men and adult and high school women will play Saturday, with high school boys playing Sunday.

Admission is free for spectators, and fans are encouraged to make a food donation and enjoy a day of lacrosse. More information, call Fiery at 336-232-2815 or go to www.triadblackhawks.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.