Anthony Timmons looks to rebuild Western Guilford football

GREENSBORO — Anthony Timmons knew he was taking on a challenge when he agreed to become head football coach at Western Guilford. The Hornets haven’t had a winning season since 2008 and haven’t made the NCHSAA playoffs since 2012.
But after leading three different high school programs for the last 14 years, the former North Davidson and Winston-Salem State linebacker knows what it takes.
“Coming in and setting a good, hard-working foundation is going to be key,” says Timmons, 41. “The young men need to understand that you can’t go on and play in college without the grades. We’re also going to focus on the weight room. That’s something I really believe in and an area where I know we have a lot of work to do.”
Timmons succeeds Brian Terwilliger, who resigned in January after four seasons as Western Guilford’s head coach during which the Hornets went 9-28. He comes to Greensboro from Knightdale, where he spent the last six seasons as head coach. Timmons’ teams went 32-35, including a 47-33 loss to Grimsley in 2019 on the Knights’ field in Wake County.
Timmons also coached Graham from 2012-15, guiding the Red Devils to an 18-29 record, and went 19-25-1 as East Montgomery's head coach from 2008-11.
Timmons acknowledges that “it’s going to take time at Western,” particularly now that the Hornets are in a Metro 4-A Conference that sent five teams to the playoffs last fall. When asked about the Hornets’ playoff drought, he says, “That’s a long time – 2012 was my first year at Graham.”
But he also knows “there’s a lot of history of success there, and now it’s a matter of trying to bring everybody back together.”
Timmons was introduced to the team the first week of February shortly after he was hired and has texted and DM’d with players since then. Face-to-face contact will have to wait until the week of March 14 after he completes his work at Knightdale. He starts teaching physical education at Western on March 21 and plans to make his presence felt in the high school as well as the middle school.
“My goal is to get it going before spring break, then come back and continue to lift,” he says. “Then, the spring skill development period will be interesting because it’s going to be a lot of the basics and seeing what kids can do, where they fit best within the program. I’m not going to go out there and throw an entire playbook at them in the 10 practices, but what we are going to learn is how to practice, how to do the small things right.”
The initial attraction about the job for Timmons was reducing his current commute of 1 hour, 15 minutes each way between his home in Elon and Knightdale High School.
“On Friday nights, sometimes getting home at 2 or 3 in the morning” was a grind, Timmons says.
He was sold on the school after meeting with Principal Gregory Newlin, athletics director Jerrod Harris and former football coach and AD Chris Causey. “That really pulled me to the school,” Timmons says. “They’re great people.”
He also knows there are some talented athletes at Western Guilford, “But talent doesn’t mean anything unless it works hard.”
That’s going to be Timmons’ first priority, but not just on the football field and in the weight room.
“I want to see changes within the school,” he said. “I want us to be the model citizens and the leaders in the school. That carries over to the field. … Seeing the guys get bigger, faster, stronger and improve their grades and become better leaders and model citizens, in Year One that would be a win.”
