Appalachian State beats No. 6 Texas A&M, 17-14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Appalachian State's first victory of the 2022 season is one that won't be forgotten in Boone.

One week after yielding 63 points in a wild, two-point loss to North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium, the Mountaineers defense shut down sixth-ranked Texas A&M and Appalachian State will return home with a 17-14 victory.

App State held Texas A&M to nine first down and just 186 yards of total offense. The Mountaineers totaled 305 yards and 22 first downs, and they controlled time of possession, too, holding a 41:29 to 18:31 advantage in that area.

A 29-yard field goal by kicker Michael Hughes with 8:05 to play in the game broke a 14-14 tie. The kick followed a pass to an open Christian Wells that would've been a touchdown but was dropped.

The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie it with about 3½ minutes to go, but a 47-yard field-goal attempt by Caden Davis was short.

Camerun Peoples, who finished with 112 yards rushing, had a 1-yard run on third down on the next possession to keep Appalachian State's drive going. He then dashed 48 yards to the 12 on the next play and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

The victory was Appalachian State's first against a top 10 team as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision and improved the Mountaineers to 2-6 all-time against the top 10.

App State famously defeated No. 5 Michigan 34-32 in 2007 as a Football Championship Subdivision program. As an FBS member, the Mountaineers threatened the two other top-10 opponents they had faced, losing 20-13 in overtime at No. 9 Tennessee in 2016 and 45-38 in overtime at No. 9 Penn State in 2018.

App State's previous six games against teams from Power Five conferences, including the North Carolina game, had been decided by seven points or fewer. That list included wins over South Carolina and North Carolina in 2019.

Running back Ahmani Marshall's 4-yard run in the second quarter gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead. Marshall is a graduate of East Forsyth High School and is a transfer from Wake Forest.

Chase Brice's 9-yard scoring pass to Henry Pearson lifted the Mountaineers to a 14-7 lead in the third quarter.

The victory also was the second monumental win of the day for the Sun Belt Conference. Earlier, new league member Marshall defeated No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21. App State is the favorite in the East Division, and Marshall was picked fourth of the seven teams. The two teams will meet Nov. 12 at Huntington, W.Va.

