Appalachian State plays host to South Alabama on Saturday

A preview of the South Alabama-Appalachian State football game:
When
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone
TV
ESPN+
Records
South Alabama: 2-4 Sun Belt Conference, 5-4 overall.
Appalachian State: 4-1, 7-2.
What to watch for
1. All eyes should be on Steven Jones when the Mountaineers are on defense. The cornerback has registered pick-six interceptions in each of the last two games. Against Arkansas State, he had two touchdown returns and three total interceptions. He was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week.
2. South Alabama is limiting opponents to less offensive traction. The Jaguars are second in the conference in first downs allowed, giving up 16.6 per game. The Mountaineers have registered more than 20 in seven of their nine games.
3. For most of the season, it seemed like running back Camerun Peoples was scoring all the rushing touchdowns. Now Nate Noel is getting in the mix. The Mountaineers speedster has scored in each of the last two games, running for more than120 yards in both. Noel leads the conference with 889 yards rushing. Peoples leads the Sun Belt with 13 rushing touchdowns.
What they're saying
"We've always known what Steven Jones was capable of here. He's played behind some really good corners, and he's played sparingly throughout his time here. But this year was a chance for him to really step up and be a positive impact for our defense. I've seen him do it in practice. And just to watch him mature — if you'd have known Steven his freshman year to now, it's a totally different person. He's getting ready to graduate soon. Just very proud of him." — App State coach Shawn Clark, on the performance of Steven Jones this season.