Area cross country teams dominate NCISAA Class 3-A

NCISAA logo

Greensboro Day's Sterling Sharpe and Westchester's Cruz Hesling won individual championships and Forsyth Country Day claimed another boys team title during the recent NCISAA cross country championships at Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden.

Sharpe won the Class 3-A boys race in 16 minutes, 4.80 seconds on the 5K course, edging George Lawson of Forsyth Country Day by a little over three seconds. Lawson was one of three Furies runners in the top eight as they claimed the sixth team championship of coach Joe Scott's career. He won his first title 22 years ago at Hagan-Stone. 

Calvary Day's Anna Edwards was second in the girls 3-A race in 18:45.90.

Hesling won the boys 2-A individual title with a time of 16:28.20. The top area girls finisher in 2-A was Westchester's Ali Schwartz, who placed fifth in 19:55.10.

At Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

5K course

CLASS 2-A

Boys

Area teams

12. Caldwell                              316

21. Westchester                        499

Area top 75 individuals

1. Cruz Hesling (West), 16 minutes, 28.20 seconds; 3. Hunter Riffey (Cald), 16:40.90; 13. Luke Collins (Cald), 18:26.80; 31. Dominic McKinley (Cald), 19:08.50; 34. Christian Smith (West), 19:15.40.

Girls

Area team

10. Westchester                        252

Area top 75 individuals

5. Ali Schartz (West), 19 minutes, 55.10 seconds; 7. Olivia Furst (Cald), 20:50.20; 35. Addy Grace Winstead (West), 23:08.40; 61. Charlotte Riddle (Cald), 24:07.40; 74. Reeves Lavelle (West), 24:53.20; 75. Elanor Clark (West), 24:55.00.

CLASS 3-A

Boys

Area teams

1. Forsyth Country Day                43

5. Greensboro Day                     192

8. Calvary Day                           250

17. High Point Christian              473

Area top 75 individual

1. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 16 minutes, 4.80 seconds; 2. George Lawson (FCDS), 16:07.90; 3. John Templeton (FCDS), 16:14.10; 8. Sam Scott (FCDS), 16:44.50; 13. Cole Johnson (HPCA), 17:03.70; 14. Yuze Tian (FCDS), 17:06.80; 16. Andrew Mitchell (FCDS), 17:15.80; 31. Logan Hayes (GDS), 35. Grant Faraci (FCDS), 18:05.60; 36. Hudson Sharpe (GDS), 18:08.10; 54. Cole McClain (Calv), 18:56.80; 57. Will Tilley (FCDS), 19:03.70; 58. Davis Clay (Calv), 19:10.40; 59. Aio Rosario (GDS), 19:14.00; 65. Adam Arnold (GDS), 19:18.90; 75. Joel Kim (GDS), 19:30.40.

Girls

Area teams

2. Greensboro Day                    350

6. Calvary Day                          138

8. Forsyth Country Day              204

17. High Point Christian             450

Area top 75 individuals

2. Anna Edwards (Calv), 18 minutes, 45.90 seconds; 5. Mia Fitzsimmons (FCDS), 19:41.20; 7. Tae Moody (GDS), 19:48.80; 8. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 19:50.10; 9. Anna McPherson (Calv), 19:51.30; 18. Allison Groat (GDS), 20:50.50; 26. Claire McDowell (GDS), 21:03.20; 32. Jenna Willis (Calv), 21:35.30; 34. Nicole Chung (FCDS), 21.53.90; 39. Isabella Thongteum (GDS), 22:15.60; 44. Mallory Richardson (Calv), 22:36.30; 46. Morgan Hartman (HPCA), 22:40.30; 49. Addison Winter (FCDS), 22:46.80; 50. Maureen Cavanaugh (FCDS), 23:01.10; 51. Addison Bloom (Calv), 23:08.70; 59. Bailey Cassada (Calv), 23:30.80; 66. Juliana Rocha Lima (FCDS), 24:03.60; 72. Theodora Sorescu (FCDS), 24:32.90.

CLASS 4-A

Boys

Area team

13. Wesleyan                             374

Area top 75 individual

48. Jones Barber (Wesl), 17 minutes, 58.50 seconds.

Girls

Area team

13. Wesleyan                             350

Area top 75 individuals

58. Fiona Konig (Wesl), 22 minutes, 49.40 seconds; 60. Bailey LaRue (Wesl), 22:52.00.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

