Area cross country teams dominate NCISAA Class 3-A

Greensboro Day's Sterling Sharpe and Westchester's Cruz Hesling won individual championships and Forsyth Country Day claimed another boys team title during the recent NCISAA cross country championships at Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden.
Sharpe won the Class 3-A boys race in 16 minutes, 4.80 seconds on the 5K course, edging George Lawson of Forsyth Country Day by a little over three seconds. Lawson was one of three Furies runners in the top eight as they claimed the sixth team championship of coach Joe Scott's career. He won his first title 22 years ago at Hagan-Stone.
Calvary Day's Anna Edwards was second in the girls 3-A race in 18:45.90.
Hesling won the boys 2-A individual title with a time of 16:28.20. The top area girls finisher in 2-A was Westchester's Ali Schwartz, who placed fifth in 19:55.10.
At Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
People are also reading…
5K course
CLASS 2-A
Boys
Area teams
12. Caldwell 316
21. Westchester 499
Area top 75 individuals
1. Cruz Hesling (West), 16 minutes, 28.20 seconds; 3. Hunter Riffey (Cald), 16:40.90; 13. Luke Collins (Cald), 18:26.80; 31. Dominic McKinley (Cald), 19:08.50; 34. Christian Smith (West), 19:15.40.
Girls
Area team
10. Westchester 252
Area top 75 individuals
5. Ali Schartz (West), 19 minutes, 55.10 seconds; 7. Olivia Furst (Cald), 20:50.20; 35. Addy Grace Winstead (West), 23:08.40; 61. Charlotte Riddle (Cald), 24:07.40; 74. Reeves Lavelle (West), 24:53.20; 75. Elanor Clark (West), 24:55.00.
CLASS 3-A
Boys
Area teams
1. Forsyth Country Day 43
5. Greensboro Day 192
8. Calvary Day 250
17. High Point Christian 473
Area top 75 individual
1. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 16 minutes, 4.80 seconds; 2. George Lawson (FCDS), 16:07.90; 3. John Templeton (FCDS), 16:14.10; 8. Sam Scott (FCDS), 16:44.50; 13. Cole Johnson (HPCA), 17:03.70; 14. Yuze Tian (FCDS), 17:06.80; 16. Andrew Mitchell (FCDS), 17:15.80; 31. Logan Hayes (GDS), 35. Grant Faraci (FCDS), 18:05.60; 36. Hudson Sharpe (GDS), 18:08.10; 54. Cole McClain (Calv), 18:56.80; 57. Will Tilley (FCDS), 19:03.70; 58. Davis Clay (Calv), 19:10.40; 59. Aio Rosario (GDS), 19:14.00; 65. Adam Arnold (GDS), 19:18.90; 75. Joel Kim (GDS), 19:30.40.
Girls
Area teams
2. Greensboro Day 350
6. Calvary Day 138
8. Forsyth Country Day 204
17. High Point Christian 450
Area top 75 individuals
2. Anna Edwards (Calv), 18 minutes, 45.90 seconds; 5. Mia Fitzsimmons (FCDS), 19:41.20; 7. Tae Moody (GDS), 19:48.80; 8. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 19:50.10; 9. Anna McPherson (Calv), 19:51.30; 18. Allison Groat (GDS), 20:50.50; 26. Claire McDowell (GDS), 21:03.20; 32. Jenna Willis (Calv), 21:35.30; 34. Nicole Chung (FCDS), 21.53.90; 39. Isabella Thongteum (GDS), 22:15.60; 44. Mallory Richardson (Calv), 22:36.30; 46. Morgan Hartman (HPCA), 22:40.30; 49. Addison Winter (FCDS), 22:46.80; 50. Maureen Cavanaugh (FCDS), 23:01.10; 51. Addison Bloom (Calv), 23:08.70; 59. Bailey Cassada (Calv), 23:30.80; 66. Juliana Rocha Lima (FCDS), 24:03.60; 72. Theodora Sorescu (FCDS), 24:32.90.
CLASS 4-A
Boys
Area team
13. Wesleyan 374
Area top 75 individual
48. Jones Barber (Wesl), 17 minutes, 58.50 seconds.
Girls
Area team
13. Wesleyan 350
Area top 75 individuals
58. Fiona Konig (Wesl), 22 minutes, 49.40 seconds; 60. Bailey LaRue (Wesl), 22:52.00.