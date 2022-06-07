Area girls soccer players chosen for East-West game

GREENSBORO — Four area players have been named to the West roster for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls soccer game.

Ragsdale's Aleesia Ambrosio, Grimsley's Molly Rotunda and Sydney Smith and Bishop McGuinness' Emilia Pirkl were among the seniors chosen for the girls game, which will be played July 12 at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 8:30.