Area high school baseball teams to play in Burlington event

Three Greensboro teams will participate in the Alamance County vs. Guilford County High School Baseball Challenge, which runs Wednesday through Friday. The six-team event will be played at the Burlington Baseball Complex, home of the Appalachian League's Sock Puppets franchise.
Alamance County will be represented by Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance and Williams. Guilford County will be represented by Dudley, Grimsley and Southeast Guilford.
Admission is $5 per day.
Here is the schedule:
Wednesday
• Western Alamance vs. Grimsley, 1 p.m.
• Eastern Alamance vs. Dudley, 4 p.m.
• Williams vs. Southeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
• Southeast Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance, 1 p.m.
• Grimsley vs. Williams, 4 p.m.
• Dudley vs. Western Alamance, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
• Williams vs. Dudley, 1 p.m.
• Southeast Guilford vs. Western Alamance, 4 p.m.
• Eastern Alamance vs. Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.