Area high school basketball players named to all-district teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams released this week feature a number of area players, as well some coaches of the year.
Here are the players and coaches who were honored in voting of member coaches in their district:
BOYS
District 7
First team: (Player of the year) Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford; Will Gray, East Forsyth; Spencer Hairston, Dudley; Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness; Josh Scovens, Page
Second team: Tyler Albright, Grimsley; Zion Dixon, Glenn; Markquan Gilbert, Smith; Tre Hill, High Point Central; Jah Saigo, Ragsdale.
Third team: Jaylen Cross, Northwest Guilford; Richard Goods, Smith; Jackson Helms, Northern Guilford; Marc Raye, Reynolds; Jayden Watlington, Grimsley.
Coach of the year: Darren Corbett, Grimsley.
District 11
Second team: ZaHaree Maddox, Davie County.
District 6
Second team: Makel Smith, Morehead.
GIRLS
District 7
First team: (Player of the year) La'Niya Simes, East Forsyth; Jocelyn Foust, Southwest Guilford; Jasmine Harris, Northern Guilford; Jadyn Newsome, Northern Guilford; Sydney Roberts, Southeast Guilford.
Second team: Alex Belton, Andrews; Azahreya Drayton-Gill; Candice Williams, Page.
Third team: Victoria Boddie, Ragsdale; Zoe Davis, Smith; Amaya Glenn, Reagan; Emma Pendleton, Reagan.
Coach of the year: Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford.
District 8
First team: (Player of the year) Emily Hege, North Davidson; Zaire Jones, Oak Grove.
Second team: Lettie Michael, North Davidson.
Third team: Haley Long, Oak Grove.
