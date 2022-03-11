 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school basketball players named to all-district teams
Area high school basketball players named to all-district teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams released this week feature a number of area players, as well some coaches of the year.

Here are the players and coaches who were honored in voting of member coaches in their district:

BOYS

District 7

First team: (Player of the year) Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford; Will Gray, East Forsyth; Spencer Hairston, Dudley; Dawson McAlhany, Bishop McGuinness; Josh Scovens, Page

Second team: Tyler Albright, Grimsley; Zion Dixon, Glenn; Markquan Gilbert, Smith; Tre Hill, High Point Central; Jah Saigo, Ragsdale.

Third team: Jaylen Cross, Northwest Guilford; Richard Goods, Smith; Jackson Helms, Northern Guilford; Marc Raye, Reynolds; Jayden Watlington, Grimsley.

Coach of the year: Darren Corbett, Grimsley. 

District 11

Second team: ZaHaree Maddox, Davie County.

District 6

Second team: Makel Smith, Morehead.

GIRLS

District 7

First team: (Player of the year) La'Niya Simes, East Forsyth; Jocelyn Foust, Southwest Guilford; Jasmine Harris, Northern Guilford; Jadyn Newsome, Northern Guilford; Sydney Roberts, Southeast Guilford.

Second team: Alex Belton, Andrews; Azahreya Drayton-Gill; Candice Williams, Page.

Third team: Victoria Boddie, Ragsdale; Zoe Davis, Smith; Amaya Glenn, Reagan; Emma Pendleton, Reagan.

Coach of the year: Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford.

District 8

First team: (Player of the year) Emily Hege, North Davidson; Zaire Jones, Oak Grove.

Second team: Lettie Michael, North Davidson.

Third team: Haley Long, Oak Grove.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

