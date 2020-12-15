 Skip to main content
Triad high school football seniors to sign letters of intent beginning Wednesday
Dudley South Iredell Football (copy)

Dudley defensive lineman Payton Page tries to beat a South Iredell blocker during their matchup in 2019. Page finished with 71 tackles, including 26 for losses, and three sacks while facing double-teams for much of the season. He is committed to Clemson.

 Lynn Hey/Special to the News & Record

High school football players can begin signing binding national letters of intent with their college choices on Wednesday. The early signing period will continue through Friday, with a second signing period coming Feb. 3-April 1, 2021.

These area high school football players are expected to sign this week:

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Noah Allred, TE, Charleston Southern

DAVIE COUNTY

Nate Hampton, QB, Liberty

Jack Reynolds, WR, Charlotte

DUDLEY

Johncarlos Miller, TE, Elon

Payton Page, DT, Clemson

EAST FORSYTH

Micah Crowell, WR, N.C. State

Jaden Lindsay, OL, Appalachian State

Ty Lyles, QB, Coastal Carolina

Zyun Reeves, DE, N.C. State

Jamison Warren, WR, N.C. A&T

EAST SURRY

Isaac Washington, DT, Tennessee

EASTERN GUILFORD

Kamell Smith, QB, Miami (Ohio)

GLENN

Raneiria Dillworth, LB, North Carolina

Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, North Carolina

Jahaad Scales, S, Old Dominion

GRIMSLEY

Lawson Albright, TE, Northwestern

Caleb Curtain, WR, Elon

MOUNT TABOR

Josiah Banks, LB, Army

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Amaah Achina, S, Furman

OAK GROVE

Jared Gibble, TE, Virginia Tech

REAGAN

Andrew Jones, OL, Duke

REIDSVILLE

Kyle Pinnix, QB, Wofford

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Colby Smith, OL, Tennessee

WEST FORSYTH

Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia

WINSTON-SALEM PREP

Zaire Patterson, DE, Clemson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

EARLY IMPACT

Here are three area players most likely to make an impact as college freshmen and why:

MICAH CROWELL (East Forsyth), WR, N.C. State

The Wolfpack's receiving corps will be looking for an infusion of talent with Emeka Ekezie listed as a senior and Thayer Thomas a redshirt junior. Crowell has the skillset and the bloodlines to jump right into the mix for playing time as an early enrollee. 

RANEIRIA DILLWORTH (Glenn), LB, North Carolina

The Tar Heels have shown no hesitation in playing talented freshmen since Mack Brown's return as coach, and no position is likely to lose more talent at UNC than linebacker, where three of four starters are seniors. Sounds like the perfect spot for Dillworth.

JAMISON WARREN (East Forsyth), WR, N.C. A&T

The Aggies have a lot of upperclassmen on their depth chart at receiver, so that should open up some playing time for youngsters in fall 2021. Warren averaged more than 23 yards on 38 catches and had 13 touchdowns overall in 2019 for East Forsyth's second straight NCHSAA Class 4-A championship team and should arrive ready to go.

247SPORTS.COM COMPOSITE RANKINGS

Going into signing day, Alabama has assembled the top-ranked class of recruits, ahead of Ohio State and Georgia, according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports.com.

Other Class of 2021 rankings of note:

5. Clemson

12. North Carolina

31. N.C. State

53. Duke

61. Appalachian State

64. Wake Forest

86. East Carolina

97. Charlotte

