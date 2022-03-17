Area high school seniors to participate in 910vs336 basketball showcase games

HOPE MILLS — Area high schools will be well-represented in the inaugural 910vs336 Showcase Basketball Games on April 9 at South View High School.

Two girls teams and two boys teams from the Triad will compete against teams from the Fayetteville area in eight games, starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 and the doors open at 9 a.m.

There also will be an All-Star Friday event at 7 p.m. April 8, featuring a skills competition, 3-point shootout and slam-dunk contest.

Here are the players and coaches from area high schools participating in the games:

GIRLS

Team 336 Clark: Allajah Binns, Walkertown; Sydney Roberts, Southeast Guilford; Anayah Underwood, Dudley. Coach, Rachel Clark, formerly of Southeast Guilford.

Team 336 Graves: Christian Atwater, Ragsdale; Nia Belcher, East Forsyth; Ashley Bowman, Andrews; Anaya Cureton, Andrews; Raven Preston, Quality Education Academy; Brianna Shillito, West Forsyth; Tiona Wright, Carver.

BOYS

Team 336 Fancourt: Jordis Broadnax, West Forsyth; Jamison Graves, Winston-Salem Prep; Tre Hill, High Point Central; Thomas McIntosh, High Point Christian; Tyler McIntyre, Page; Ethan Smith, High Point Christian; Jordan Wall, Grimsley; Jayden Watlington, Grimsley. Coach, Evan Fancourt, Page.

Team 336 Partee: Chol Adichol, Glenn; Zion Dixon, Glenn; Spencer Hairston, Dudley; NayShaun Hale, Smith; Lucas Lynn, Morehead; Xavier Partee, Smith; Jeremiah Scales, Walkertown; Finley Simmons, Mount Tabor; Jashaun Torrence, Mount Tabor. Coach, Derrick Partee, Smith.

Here is the schedule:

GIRLS

10 a.m.: Team 910 Little vs. Team 336 Clark.

11:30 a.m.: Team 910 Robinson vs. Team 336 Graves.

1 p.m.: Team 910 Little vs. Team 336 Graves.

2:30 p.m.: Team 910 Robinson vs. Team 336 Clark.

BOYS

4 p.m.: Team 910 Lemanski vs. Team 336 Fancourt.

5:30 p.m.: Team 910 Stackhouse vs. Team 336 Partee.

7 p.m.: Team 910 Lemanski vs. Team 336 Partee.

8:30 p.m.: Team 910 Stackhouse vs. Team 336 Fancourt.

