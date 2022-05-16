 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area players dominate East-West football roster

GREENSBORO — Eighteen players from area high schools are on the West roster for this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game. That's half of the 36-man roster that will be coached by Grimsley's Darryl Brown in the July 13 game on his Whirlies' home field at Jamieson Stadium.

Here are the area players who were selected for the game:

Tim Davis, S, East Forsyth

 Zion Dixon, CB, Glenn

 David Eldridge, DT, West Forsyth

 Ellijah Ellis, DE, North Forsyth

 Jordan Farmer, CB, Southeast Guilford

 Jack Gooch, DE, Northern Guilford

 Tre'von Hester, RB, Page

 Tanner Jordan, ILB, North Davidson

 Zaharee Maddox, WR, Davie County

 Will Montgomery, CB, East Forsyth

 Jonathan Neal, OL, Dudley

 Cam Peoples, WR, Reidsville

 Tyson Resper, WR, Grimsley

 Evan Rhodes, ILB, Reynolds

 Andrew Siler, S, Ragsdale

 Jahmier Slade, QB, Dudley

 Riley Sullivan, K/P, North Davidson

 Jordan Watkins, S, Grimsley

Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown and longtime Reidsville assistant Al Hendricks will be among the assistants on Brown's West staff.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

