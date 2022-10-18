Area runners compete in CAA4SC championships

KERNERSVILLE — Runners from three area high schools competed in the recent Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAA4SC) championship meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
New Garden Friends' Kingston Clifton was the top area finisher in the boys 5K race, placing seventh in 19 minutes, 22.54 seconds. The Bears finished fourth in the team standings, while High Point's College Prep and Leadership Academy was sixth.
In the girls race, New Garden Friends' Charlotte McKee was the top area finisher, placing fourth in 26:46.06.
RESULTS
BOYS
Team
1. Raleigh Heritage Leadership Academy 26
2. Raleigh Iron Academy 62
3. Raleigh Commission Leadership Academy 67
4. New Garden Friends 86
5. Durham Mount Zion Christian 119
6. College Prep and Leadership Academy 179
Area top-30 individuals
7. Kingston Clifton (NGFS), 19 minutes, 22.54 seconds; 15. Cynsere Carver (NGFS), 20:13.55; 21. Nicola Schutlze (NGFS), 20:54.31; 27. Avon Adam (Piedmont Classical), 21:52.21; 29. August Fulton-Spitz (Piedmont Classical), 21:29.95.
GIRLS
No team standings
Area top-15 individuals
4. Charlotte McKee (NGFS), 26 minutes, 46.06 seconds; 12. Natole' Johnson (CPLA), 32:11.26; 14. Riley Robertson (Piedmont Classical), 32:58.68.