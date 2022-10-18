 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area runners compete in CAA4SC championships

KERNERSVILLE — Runners from three area high schools competed in the recent Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAA4SC) championship meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

New Garden Friends' Kingston Clifton was the top area finisher in the boys 5K race, placing seventh in 19 minutes, 22.54 seconds. The Bears finished fourth in the team standings, while High Point's College Prep and Leadership Academy was sixth.

In the girls race, New Garden Friends' Charlotte McKee was the top area finisher, placing fourth in 26:46.06.

RESULTS

BOYS

Team

1. Raleigh Heritage Leadership Academy         26

2. Raleigh Iron Academy                                62

3. Raleigh Commission Leadership Academy    67

4. New Garden Friends                                   86

5. Durham Mount Zion Christian                    119

6. College Prep and Leadership Academy        179

Area top-30 individuals

7. Kingston Clifton (NGFS), 19 minutes, 22.54 seconds; 15. Cynsere Carver (NGFS), 20:13.55; 21. Nicola Schutlze (NGFS), 20:54.31; 27. Avon Adam (Piedmont Classical), 21:52.21; 29. August Fulton-Spitz (Piedmont Classical), 21:29.95.

GIRLS

No team standings

Area top-15 individuals

4. Charlotte McKee (NGFS), 26 minutes, 46.06 seconds; 12. Natole' Johnson (CPLA), 32:11.26; 14. Riley Robertson (Piedmont Classical), 32:58.68.

