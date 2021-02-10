 Skip to main content
Area volleyball players make all-state teams
Caldwell Volleyball (copy)

Caldwell's Gabby Black (left) and Lindsey MacDiarmid, celebrating their NCISAA Class 2-A championship, were among the area volleyball players named to all-state teams.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Here are the area high school volleyball players who were named all-state for the 2020-21 school year:

N.C. VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION TEAMS

Class 4-A

Northwest Guilford: Avery Dole, Grace Hammond.

Reagan: Kaci Balser.

NCISAA TEAMS

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Gabby Black, Madison Bozarth, Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips, Sophia Plasman.

Class 3-A

High Point Christian: Carson Brooks, Kennedy Powell.

Class 4-A

Wesleyan: Morgan Downs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

