Atlantic Division scenarios
With one game remaining in the football regular season, the scenarios for the three teams in contention to win the Atlantic Division and clinch a berth in the ACC championship game Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

Wake Forest

Records: 6-1 ACC, 9-2 overall.

Up next: At Boston College, Saturday.

Wins the Atlantic if: The Demon Deacons defeat Boston College.

Clemson

Records: 6-2 ACC, 8-2 overall.

Up next: At South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC).

Wins the Atlantic if: Carolina beats State on Friday and Boston College defeats Wake on Saturday.

N.C. State

Records: 5-2 ACC, 8-3 overall.

Up next: North Carolina, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN).

Wins the Atlantic if: The Wolfpack beats Carolina and Boston College beats Wake Forest.

