Atlantic Division scenarios

With one game remaining in the football regular season, the scenarios for the three teams in contention to win the Atlantic Division and clinch a berth in the ACC championship game Dec. 4 in Charlotte.
Wake Forest
Records: 6-1 ACC, 9-2 overall.
Up next: At Boston College, Saturday.
Wins the Atlantic if: The Demon Deacons defeat Boston College.
Clemson
Records: 6-2 ACC, 8-2 overall.
Up next: At South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC).
Wins the Atlantic if: Carolina beats State on Friday and Boston College defeats Wake on Saturday.
N.C. State
Records: 5-2 ACC, 8-3 overall.
Up next: North Carolina, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN).
Wins the Atlantic if: The Wolfpack beats Carolina and Boston College beats Wake Forest.