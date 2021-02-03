Atlantic League, High Point Rockers expect to start season May 28

HIGH POINT – Baseball's Atlantic League, which includes the High Point Rockers, plans to open its 23rd season on May 28.

“Our priority is protecting public welfare, and we still have much to do,” league president Rick White said in a news release. “The league is finalizing the admission of new teams, conducting player signings, and working with our Major League Baseball partners on (COVID-19) test initiatives for the ’21 campaign.

"We are mindful of government safety concerns, especially ballpark attendance allowances. But even as we address those challenges, we feel it critical to announce our intention to play a full season this year. Atlantic League baseball is an essential part of our communities, and we hope this announcement provides inspiration to all our fans.”

The Rockers and the remainder of the league teams have not received schedules yet.

“Opening Day is always a great day in professional baseball,” Rockers president Pete Fisch said in the news release. “While we do not yet know our exact schedule, we have a target date and we will continue to work with our fans and sponsors to create a great environment at Truist Point."