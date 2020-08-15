Austin Dillon will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Daytona after self-reporting a positive test for the COVID-19 virus Saturday.
Dillon, a Welcome native who recently moved to Thomasville, will miss the Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course and will be eligible to return to competition if he receives two negative test results taken 24 hours apart while in quarantine.
Dillon’s wife, Whitney, and newborn son, Ace, are healthy and without symptoms, according to a statement from Richard Childress Racing. Dillon is the grandson of team owner Richard Childress.
RCR has named Kaz Grala as the replacement driver for Sunday.
Dillon would need to receive written clearance to resume racing from his personal physician. If he is unable to produce two negative tests within a 10-day period, his return status could be reviewed by a NASCAR consulting physician.
The race team, located in Welcome, released a statement concerning its protocols.
“RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners and outside vendors seriously," the statement read. "Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread. These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country. We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners.”
Dillon has already qualified for the playoffs with a win at Texas last month. He would have the option of requesting a medical waiver to ease the requirement that he compete in every race to retain his postseason eligibility.
