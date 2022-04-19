Baseball update: Greensboro Grasshoppers at home this week; Winston-Salem Dash on the road; High Point Rockers open season

Two of the Triad’s three pro baseball franchises, the South Atlantic League’s Greensboro Grasshoppers and Atlantic League’s High Point Rockers, have a home series this week, while the Winston-Salem Dash will be on the road for the first time in 2022. What you need to know:

Greensboro Grasshoppers welcome Aberdeen

Opponent

Aberdeen (Orioles)

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Notable

Grasshoppers 2B Jackson Glenn is 12-for-25 (.480) in six games for the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate.

LF Sammy Siani (.296) and SS Maikol Escotto (.219) lead the Hoppers with eight runs batted in each.

RHP Jared Jones has allowed one earned run and five hits in 8.1 innings in two starts.

The Grasshoppers are 4-5 after splitting six games against Winston-Salem last week. The Hoppers, who won the last two of those games by 10-5 and 6-1 margins, trail Aberdeen and Brooklyn by two games in the North Division of the South Atlantic League.

The Hoppers will host Bark in the Park night on Wednesday.

After the Aberdeen series, the Grasshoppers will visit Rome (Braves) for six games beginning April 26.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

Dash to visit Greenville

The Winston-Salem Dash, a White Sox affiliate that played its first nine South Atlantic League games at home, will go on the road for the next two weeks.

Opponent

Greenville (Red Sox)

Schedule

7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Notable

The Dash is 4-5 after splitting six games against Greensboro last week. The Dash trails Bowling Green (Rays) by four games in the South Division of the South Atlantic League.

3B Bryan Ramos, the organization’s No. 9 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, is 13-for-37 (.351) with nine runs batted in after nine games, leading the Dash in hits, average and RBI.

SS Moises Castillo is 7-for-20, with his .350 average ranking second on the team.

RHP Sean Burke has allowed one earned run and five hits in nine innings of his two starts.

After the Greenville series, the Dash will play six in Asheville (Astros) beginning April 26.

Information

Rockers open Atlantic League season at home

The High Point Rockers will make their 2022 debut on Thursday night.

Opponent

Kentucky

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Notable

1B Logan Morrison, an 11-year major-league veteran who also played for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, hit .370 last season with the Rockers before his contract was selected by the Cincinnati Reds.

Rockers INF Michael Russell, who played at North Carolina, led the Atlantic League with a .360 batting average, third-highest in league history, in 2021.

RHP Ryan Dull is an East Forsyth graduate.

After an off day April 25, the Rockers’ 13-game homestand will continue with a three-game series against Lancaster beginning April 26.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information