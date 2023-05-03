WINSTON-SALEM — Baseball at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Yes, it’s the intention of the Carolina Disco Turkeys to play in one of the most historic stadiums in North Carolina. It will be the first time in the stadium's history that an organized baseball game will be played there, according to Robert Mulhearn, the stadium's facilities manager.

The Disco Turkeys, a wood-bat baseball team that consists of college players from Wake Forest, East Carolina, High Point and Appalachian State, are entering their third season. They played their first two seasons at Truist Field, but this season will play mostly at Wake Forest’s David L. Couch Ballpark.

Because the Bowman Gray Stadium racing series is off for the July 4 weekend, the Disco Turkeys will play a three-game exhibition series there.

Greg Sullivan, the Disco Turkeys' president and part owner, said they are using the layout that is similar to when the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Boston Red Sox in an exhibition game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 29, 2008. More than 115,000 fans attended, the most to ever watch a baseball game.

“We had the idea from knowing the Dodgers had done it before,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to make it a fun, safe and baseball-credible experience. For example, the turf game pitchers’ mound we’ll use will be 10 inches off the ground like a collegiate or pro game mound.

“We’re bringing in a backstop and are making it safe and visibly engaging for fans.”

Fans can expect to see plenty of home runs.

“There will probably be a lot of home runs hit to right field with the very short porch,” Sullivan said. “We’re hoping to bring out new fans who are also fans of the race track and Winston-Salem State football. These will be highly competitive baseball games with a minor league or college baseball type atmosphere but in a unique setting.”

Bowman Gray Stadium has a quarter mile asphalt track around a grass football field which is the home of WSSU. The stadium, which first opened in 1937, seats around 13,500, according to Mulhearn.

The team will play most of its games at Couch, with the opener set for May 27 at Truist Stadium.

The Disco Turkeys will play 44 games combined through late July.

The games at Bowman Gray Stadium are scheduled for July 2 at 4 p.m. and July 3 at 6:30 p.m. against the Uwharrie Wampus Cats. On July 4, the Disco Turkeys will take on the Winston-Salem Moravians at 4 p.m. Sullivan said there's no current plans for fireworks after any of those games.

“We’re very excited with where we’ve ended up and for what’s ahead this season for our fans, players and partners,” Sullivan said. “We want fans to plan to come out and see a game at all three home stadiums.”