WINSTON-SALEM — If Marek Houston could have it his way, he’d be hitting the ball all over Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark much like his teammates for the top-ranked Wake Forest baseball team have done all season.

Instead, he’s content to be a defensive asset at shortstop who has seemingly unlimited range.

As a 19-year-old freshman, Houston has been asked to do a lot, but because he’s on a veteran team that has a pitching staff that just might be the best in college baseball, he hasn’t been asked to do everything. He’s hit ninth in the lineup for most of the season and he’s played in 59 out of a possible 60 games.

“I’m working on hitting all the time, so that will come,” said Houston, who was rated the No. 2 shortstop in high school baseball in 2022 by one website.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds he looks the part, and while defense isn’t talked about that much, it’s an important facet of the Demon Deacons. They are 50-10 and will play in the Super Regional best-of-three series on Saturday at noon against Alabama.

Teammates of Houston, who is from Nokomis, Fla., rave about his talent and how much he’s fit in as the only freshmen in the starting lineup for the Deacons.

“He's a baller,” said teammate Pierce Bennett. “There's no doubt about it.”

Houston nearly blushes when he hears the positive feedback from Bennett, who is one of the many veterans that have helped Coach Tom Walter to one of the best seasons in school history.

“He's got a vacuum for a glove,” Bennett said of Houston, who has just seven errors for a respectable fielding percentage of .964. “And it's not easy to start as a freshman at all, especially for the No. 1 team in the country. So I tip my cap to him every single day for playing a hard position on the field as a freshman and doing a damn good job of it.”

It hasn’t been an easy trek through his first college baseball season. Walter says there have been some body language issues that Houston is working through.

Walter, however, says he’s loved what Houston has brought to the team. He’s a hard worker, never misses an optional workout with strength coach Mark Seaver, and he’s very good at listening to his older teammates about what it takes to be successful.

“I’m really proud of how he's developed,” said Walter, the ACC coach of the year. “We still battle with him some about body language, but that's kind of just normal freshmen stuff. But the unbelievable thing about him is he never lets it affect his defense. He just kind of keeps going out there and making plays.”

It’s been a struggle at the plate as Houston has battled inconsistencies in his swing. He’s hitting just .228, but has three homes runs with 25 RBIs and is 4 for 4 on stolen-base attempts.

“He’s improved and his at-bats have gotten better and better,” Walter said. “He’s had huge hits for us. He hit the big home run against Boston College and had a big home run against Miami in that series. He had a big hit the other night with that single up the middle that helped us against Maryland.”

Houston says the grind of a long season has taken its toll, with some bumps and bruises along the way. But with the Demon Deacons among the final 16 teams still playing, he’s not complaining.

“These are important games, so we just want to continue what we’ve been doing as a team,” Houston said.

Marek’s first name is unique, something he says his mom told him about several years ago. It’s a Czech name that is entrenched in Roman mythology, linked to Mars, the ancient God of war.

“I’ve heard it means Warrior,” he said. “I think the real story is my mom heard that name and really liked it. People do miss pronounce it a lot.”

During his high-school career Houston was stellar in the field, playing four years at shortstop for Venice High School. His younger brother, Graham, is a rising freshman.

“He’s better than me than when I was 14 years old,” Houston said. “I’ve got him switching hitting, so he’s very good.”

Houston says as the Demon Deacons try to make it to the College World Series, he’s confident about his defense the more games he plays.

“That’s my strength and I’m OK with that,” Houston said. “The hitting is where I need to move forward with and that will come. I’ve got some bad habits that I had in high school, but you can't get away with those bad habits in college. So I’m working with (assistant coach Matt Wessinger) and he’s trying to level out my swing a little bit; I had a weird finish, so we are working on those types of things to get better for next year.”

Houston acknowledged that most college freshmen would love to be in his position, playing for the top-ranked team in the country with a shot at winning the school’s second College World Series title.

“It’s definitely a unique spot I’m in and I’m just super grateful to be on a team like this with great players around me that I can learn from,” he said. “I’m just trying to get better and learn from those guys. Some of those guys won’t be here next year, so I have to learn as much as I can now.”

Walter is focused on the rest of this season for obvious reasons, but he also couldn't help but look ahead to Houston's potential.

“He’s made some really hard plays and he gets to more balls than most people,” Walter said. “There's really no shortcomings in his game. I think he's going to be a really good offensive player, but it’s really early in his career. We’re excited about him for sure.”