Two offensive outbursts sparked by Mike Jarvis helped the Greensboro Grasshoppers take an 11-2 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday.

Greensboro (35-28) got started in the first inning when Jarvis got an RBI single and Jase Bowen hit a two-run home run against Winston-Salem starter Andrew Dalquist.

Dalquist held the Grasshoppers in check until the fifth inning, when he gave up three runs, highlighted by a two-run triple by Jarvis.

Winston-Salem (34-28) only managed three hits in five innings off Greensboro starter J.P. Massey. Its two runs came in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Wilfred Veras, his league-leading 22nd double of the season. It cut the gap to 7-2, but the Grasshoppers added four runs in the eighth.

Massey picked up his first win of the season. Dalquist took the loss.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet again on Thursday for game three of the six-game series, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Field.