WINSTON-SALEM — It’s no surprise that conversations at the Mount Tabor Barber Shop on Polo Road these days have centered on the top-ranked Wake Forest baseball team.

One reason for that is obvious: They Deacons are in the College World Series for the first time in 68 years and are still in the winners’ bracket with a game on Wednesday night against LSU.

The other reason is that several players and coaches, including head coach Tom Walter, are frequent customers at the barber shop, which isn't far from campus.

Marty Smith, who has been a barber there since the shop opened 33 years ago, couldn’t name all the players who come in for haircuts, but he did know who doesn’t come in.

“We obviously don’t cut Rhett’s hair,” Smith said with a smile, “because nobody cuts his hair.”

The long-haired Lowder, who's 16-0 this season on the mound as one of their best pitchers, has the longest hair on the team. Smith said there's no reason for Lowder to get it cut now.

“I think it’s like Samson’s hair, so why mess with success?” Smith said.

Longtime owner Billy Mitchell, who's on vacation this week, cuts Walter’s hair and also gives trims to a few of the players, according to Smith.

What strikes Smith about Wake Forest's players is they don’t come into the barber shop bragging or telling anybody who they are.

“These are just kids who come in and want to get a haircut, so we don’t bother them,” Smith said. “But it’s pretty cool to see them on TV at the College World Series. And it’s so great to see them doing so well this season.”

Wake Forest athletes and students also get their hair cut at the on-campus barber shop, which is owned by Lloyd Howard. Dean Shore, who is a barber there, is a die-hard Wake Forest fan who buys season tickets to just about all of Wake Forest sporting events. He's also an excellent photographer.

Shore says the excitement level around the baseball team has been there all season.

"The Wake Forest fan base has known for years how incredible Coach Walter and the Wake Forest baseball team are," Shore said. "It’s awesome to see the support from the Winston-Salem community this year. Now, the entire nation knows how special this team and coaching staff really are.”

Shore cuts hair for three or four of the baseball players on a regular basis. He's been at the Wake Forest University Barber Shop since 2006 and says nobody cuts Lowder’s hair as far as he knows.

Smith said there's always support for Wake Forest teams in Winston-Salem, but he’s seen the city get behind this baseball team more than usual.

“I just think anytime Wake is doing well in any sport it’s great for the community,” Smith said. “Everybody gets behind them and with Wake being just down the street I think the bandwagon fills up, and that’s OK. It’s exciting to see what they’ve done here in baseball. I think everybody is thrilled with how Wake is doing except (North) Carolina fans.”

Smith said he didn’t want to look too far ahead, but is excited about the possibility of the baseball team winning the school’s 11th team national championship.

“It’s a great advertisement for the city and for Wake Forest if they won it all,” Smith said. “Just think, two national championships (the Wake Forest women’s golf team won the NCAA title in May) in one year for a school the size of Wake Forest would be phenomenal.”