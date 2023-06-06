The Super Regional best-of-three series between Wake Forest and Alabama is scheduled to start on Saturday at noon on Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark.

The schedule was set on Tuesday morning with the winner of the series advancing to the College World Series next week in Omaha, Neb.

Wake Forest announced on Monday that all tickets to Couch Field, which holds about 3,800, have been sold.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday and if a Game 3 is necessary it will be on Monday. The times of those games have not been determined.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Wake Forest is playing host to a Super Regional for the first time in school history. The Super Regional format began in 1999.

The top-seeded and top-ranked Demon Deacons (50-10) are trying to get to their third College World Series. They went to the CWS in 1949 when it was in Wichita, Kansas and also went in 1955 in Omaha when they won the school's lone baseball national championship.

Alabama won its regional and comes to Winston-Salem with a 43-19 record. The Crimson Tide was the 16th seed in the tournament and finished just 16-14 in the SEC to place fourth in the SEC West.

The Crimson Tide also parted ways with head coach Brad Bohannon in April following a report of suspicious betting involving his team. The Crimson Tide is under the direction of interim coach Jason Jackson.

The College World Series starts June 16 and runs until June 24.