OMAHA, Neb. — The Wake Forest baseball team was thrust into a win-or-go-home situation in its third game in four days against LSU at the College World Series on Thursday, and the game was a dream pitching matchup made for TV and Major League Baseball scouts.

While neither coach would commit to using their ace pitchers in the decisive contest after Wednesday night's game, starting lineups passed out 75 minutes before game time confirmed the Demon Deacons would start unbeaten Rhett Lowder (15-0) against LSU's Paul Skenes (13-2). Both are expected to be first-round MLB draft picks.

Lowder struck out six in 5 1/3 innings in the victory over Stanford last Saturday. Skenes struck out 12 in beating Tennessee last weekend.

After taking a 3-2 victory over the Tigers on Monday, LSU came back on Wednesday for a 5-2 win, forcing the elimination game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

To advance to the best-of-three championship series, the Demon Deacons (54-11) need to awaken the offense which has produced just eight runs in 25 innings. Nick Kurtz has been hitless in nine at-bats as of Wednesday with five strikeouts while batting third.

Just before gametime, Kurtz was taken out of the lineup for what ESPN reported was an unspecified problem with his ribs. He was hit in the ribs by a pitch in the second game against Alabama in the Super Regional in Winston-Salem.

Cleanup hitter Brock Wilken has two hits in nine plate appearances in three games, and has also struck out five times. Fifth-place hitter Justin Johnson is hitless in 12 at-bats, including five strikeouts. Three of those strikeouts came in successive appearances in the loss on Wednesday.

Wake Forest coach Tom Walter suggested after the LSU loss that he would tinker with his team's batting order to shake it out of its doldrums. For Thursday, he moved Pierce Bennett from sixth to fifth in the lineup and pushed Johnson down to seventh. Bennett is 4-for-10 with two runs scored. Leadoff hitter Tommy Hawke also has four hits in three games.