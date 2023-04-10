A doubleheader sweep of NC State, coming days after a road loss to Elon, apparently helped Wake Forest maintain its No. 2 position in the latest NCAA Division I baseball rankings.

The Demon Deacons are joined by Virginia, which is ranked seventh, as the only two Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top 10. Six of the remaining eight spots are held by Southeastern Conference schools, including LSU, which is still No. 1 in the poll. East Carolina is ranked ninth, one spot behind Stanford.

Among ACC schools, Boston College is 11th and North Carolina is 13th in the poll after games played on Sunday. Another North Carolina school, Campbell is 14th.

In beating the Wolfpack, Wake Forest has now won eight straight conference games and its last five regular season games against its Big Four rivals. Highlighted by its five conference series wins, Wake Forest leads the ACC in conference wins with a 12-2 mark, the program's best start against ACC opponents in head coach Tom Walter's tenure.

The Demon Deacons are plus-36 in run differential through the first five series, outscoring opponents 80-44 in 14 games. After taking two out of three against Duke and Notre Dame, Wake Forest has posted three straight perfect weekends against Miami (first time ever), Clemson (first time since 2012) and NC State (second-straight season).

Using its bullpen and bats, Wake Forest pulled off the sweep of the Wolfpack on a breezy, cool afternoon. The Demon Deacons scored three times in the seventh inning to take a 6-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Starter Rhett Lowder didn't survive the fifth inning, thanks in part to a three-run homer by Chase Nixon, son of former major leaguer Trot Nixon, but a seventh-inning rally saved the day.

Seth Keener (4-0) picked up the win, pitching four innings without giving up a hit and striking out four. Camden Minacci got the save.

The first game was designated as one to bring awareness to epilepsy. Annette Lowder, Rhett's mother, is dealing with the disorder. She attended the game along with her husband.

In the second game, Wake Forest broke a tie with a three-run seventh inning, and Sean Sullivan dominated in a relief role for the 6-3 win.

Wake starter Josh Hartle surrendered just one hit through four innings in the nightcap before the Wolfpack put down three runs in the fifth. NC State got a pair of one-out hits before Hartle hit Kalae Harrison to load the bases. Leadoff hitter Trevor Candelaria reached on an error to score Payton Green, LuJames Groover III hit into a fielder's choice to drive home a second run and Jacob Cozart singled to score Harrison to tie the game at 3.

Wake Forest took control in the seventh after two outs. A single by Lucas Costello and a walk to Brock Wilken set the stage for Pierce Bennett, who doubled to right-center to score Costello. Payton Green, the NC State shortstop, then dropped a two-out fly ball on the edge of the outfield grass to allow two more runs to score.

Sean Sullivan came on in relief to retire the last two batters, then set down the next nine in a row to hold the Wolfpack at bay. Sullivan gave up a walk and a single in the ninth, but a line drive to Houston led to a double play that ended the game. In 4 2/3 innings, he gave up the lone hit and struck out eight.

"I felt like we did not have a great day offensively but we did enough to win and Sullivan and Keener were the difference," Walter said.

Wake Forest makes the trip up U.S. 421 on Tuesday to play Appalachian State. First pitch is 6 p.m.