A&T faces Monmouth, goes for fourth straight win

North Carolina A&T looks to build on its momentum and protect its home court advantage in the Colonial Athletic Association as it takes on Monmouth on Saturday.

THE SERIES: This is only the second meeting between A&T and Monmouth, and the first time the schools have faced each other in 10 years. In that meeting on Nov. 30, 2013, the Hawks defeated the Aggies 76-61. The Hawks captured the victory on the strength of a 23-2 second-half run that followed a 31-31 tie at halftime.

THE STANDINGS: A&T is in sixth place in the CAA standings at 6-4 and is 11-12 overall. It has won its past three conference games, including the 68-55 victory over Drexel on Thursday night, as well as five of its past six outings. Monmouth (1-20) is winless in eight CAA games this season. Its latest loss likely was the most heartbreaking in the slide, a 52-49 loss to UNC Wilmington in which the Hawks missed a last-second 3-pointer that would have sent the game into overtime.

ASCENDING AGGIES: The Aggies are 3 1/2 games behind 18th-ranked CAA leader College of Charleston. They're a game and a half behind Towson and Hofstra, which are tied for second, and only a game behind those teams in the win column.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME: Down by 12 to Drexel at halftime on Thursday night, the Aggies used a 30-4 run to erase the deficit and take the victory. A&T has now overcome a 13-point halftime deficit to win at Hofstra, an 11-point first-half deficit to win at Elon, a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Stony Brook.

COACHSPEAK: "All the teams in the CAA play tough and physical, and if we don't match that physicality, we will not have an opportunity to win basketball games. In the last two games, we've gotten tougher in crashing the glass, and that's helped us get out in transition and run." — A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert.