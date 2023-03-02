North Carolina A&T rode a roller coaster in its first year of men's basketball in the Colonial Athletic Association, winning on the road and struggling at home. With the conference tournament in Washington starting this weekend, the Aggies may like their chances for no other reason than they're on the road.

"We spent the whole month of December on the road. The first conference games were Northeastern and Hofstra," said A&T interim coach Phillip Shumpert. "As we continued to play on the road, it brought our team together and made us mentally tougher. As well rolled through January, we went 4-1 on the road in conference. The trouble we had was at home. In February, we faltered a little bit on the road, but one of the things we did improve on was that we could play on the road."

Road records aren't supposed to be as good as a team's record on its own court. While the Aggies (13-18) went 4-5 on the CAA road, they matched that record at Corbett Sports Center. Shumpert said he feels the road experience may have helped his team bond, although it didn't enhance the win-loss record. A&T played UNC Greensboro on Nov. 30 at Club Corbett, and didn't set foot on campus again until Jan. 3, when it hosted — and lost to — College of Charleston.

The Aggies dropped the next home game to UNC Wilmington, then went 20 miles up Interstate 40/85 to beat Elon. They returned to Greensboro and knocked off Stony Brook.

Later came a four-game CAA losing streak which included three games on the road and a loss at home to Delaware. The home schedule ended with a victory over Hampton.

Now comes the trip that will define A&T's postseason fortunes. The seventh-seeded Aggies meet No. 10 seed Stony Brook on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The teams split the season series.

Hopes are pinned on the trio of Marcus Watson, Kam Woods and Demetric Horton, the only three Aggies averaging scoring in double-figures.

"If we can get both those guys going going on the same night, we could be effective. We could be really, really good," Shumpert said of Watson and Woods.

Shumpert will need those three guys to get their offense in gear because injuries have depleted the A&T front line. Those losses forced him to change the team's offense to an up-tempo approach because the Aggies lacked the size in the middle.

"One of the main things is, we've got to be able to hit shots," Shumpert said. "We lost two of our biggest players at the beginning of the year."