A&T rallies to defeat Elon, 80-71 in first meeting in over 21 years

ELON — Marcus Watson scored a game-high 20, and North Carolina A&T rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half and defeated Elon 80-71 on Wednesday night, in the first meeting of the schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

The two campuses are approximately 17 miles apart, but their matchup on Wednesday was their first since Nov. 16, 2001.

Torrence Watson's 3-point basket with 5:50 left before halftime gave the Phoenix a 35-21 lead. The Aggies launched their comeback from that point and drew the deficit down to 46-39 after a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Duncan Powell.

Trailing 56-47 with just over 16 minutes left to play, the Aggies went on a 9-0 run and claimed the lead on a Marcus Watson jumper with 13:28 to go, but Zac Ervin's jumper in the paint tied the score at 56 with 13:14 to go.

Torrence Watson tied the score at 67 on a jumper with 3:56 to go, but Marcus Watson broke the tie with a dunk and a 3-pointer, and the Aggies led the rest of the way.

Marcus Watson added eight rebounds for the Aggies (7-11, 2-3 CAA). Duncan Powell had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kam Woods scored 13. A&T snapped a two-game CAA losing streak.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (2-15, 0-4 CAA) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Max Mackinnon and Zac Ervin had 13 points for the Phoenix, who dropped their seventh straight game.