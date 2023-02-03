WILMINGTON, N.C. _ The woes of trying to win a Colonial Athletic Conference game seem to have caught up with North Carolina A&T on the road as well as home.

The Aggies had their four-game CAA road winning streak shattered on Thursday night as UNC Wilmington ran off with an 87-63 victory.

The loss marked the Aggies' largest defeat in the CAA this season, and it was also the second loss in a row by double-digits. A&T dropped to 11-14 overall and 6-6 in the conference play.

For the Seahawks, (15-6, 8-3 CAA), it was their third straight victory.

A&T needs to build momentum if it would like to have a double-bye going into next month's conference tournament. The Aggies are in sixth place, 2 1/2 games out fourth place, the final spot for the double-bye.

Marcus Watson, a junior, led the Aggies with 17 points and five rebounds on 6-for-14 shooting. His performance broke a string of three games in which he had scored at least 20 points, and he also broke a string of 17 straight free throws when he missed an attempt three minutes into the game.

UNCW went on a 14-0 run in the first half, bullding a 45-32 halftime advantage which A&T never threatened.

The Aggies have the weekend off before hosting Elon on Wednesday.