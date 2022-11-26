A&T wins 10th straight over Greensboro College

Marcus Watson scored 27 points, and N.C. A&T remained unbeaten in 10 games against crosstown opponent Greensboro College on Saturday with a 78-51 victory.

Watson scored 21 of his points in the first half as the Aggies (3-4) rallied from an early 12-8 deficit by going on an eight-point run during which he converted two 3-point plays. A&T added a 16-3 run, and when Watson scored his team's last six points of the first half, the Aggies had a 45-24 lead.

For the game, Watson was 9 of 11 from the floor and 12-for-17 overall in 24 minutes, nearly doubling his season scoring average. Love Bettis had 10 points in 16 minutes for the Aggies. Kam Woods, the team's leading scorer at 16 points per game, missed all six shots he attempted and finished with three points.

Isaiah Pruett led the Pride (2-2) with 13 points and was the only Greensboro College player in double figures.

A&T plays UNCG on Wednesday. Greensboro College plays Huntingdon in the Roger Taylor Invitational in Rocky Mount beginning on Friday.