Mohammed Abdulsalam appears to be on a run in the paint, and his performance against Mercer lifted UNC Greensboro to a Southern Conference victory.

Abdulsalam, a 6-foot, 9-inch graduate student, recorded his second double-double of the season and third of his career with 15 points and 16 rebounds in a 69-49 victory on Thursday night. He scored 23 points in last Sunday's loss to Furman.

"From the start of the game, Mo played with force for the second game in a row," UNCG coach Mike Jones said. "I think he understands the urgency of February in his last year.

"His talk and leadership overall were both terrific and I think led to a dominant performance," he said.

Abdulsalam's 16 rebounds matched a career high. He grabbed 16 reounds in an 81-80 loss to Western Carolina on Feb. 24, 2021.

The Spartans, Samford, and Furman remain in a three-way tie for first place with SoCon records of 9-2. The victory over Mercer was the team's 10th win by double figures and its fifth conference road win without a loss.

Jalyn McCreary hit a pair of free throws with 9:35 left in the first half to get Mercer's deficit down to 23-17. UNCG then raced off on an 18-4 run that essentially put the game away at halftime. The Spartans led by as much as 25 in the second half.

Abdulsalam helped with an inside game that gave the Spartans 46 points in the paint, compared to 18 for Mercer.

Keondre Kennedy and Mikeal Brown-Jones had 12 apiece for UNCG (15-9, 9-2 SoCon). Keyshaun Langley added 11.

UNCG's southern road trip continues at The Citadel on Saturday. The Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 SoCon) dropped a 75-69 decision to VMI on Thursday night, their third straight loss at home. The Citadel is also 2-4 at home in conference play.