In years past, tickets to the ACC men's basketball tournament were considered the toughest ones to get. The best chance anyone had of getting into the event was finding either a scalper looking to make a buck or a fan whose team got knocked out of the field.

This season, finding a ticket is as simple as going online.

The conference announced on Friday that single-session tickets for the 2023 tournament will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

For the 29th time, the Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the tournament. There will be general admission seating for the first session on Tuesday, March 7. For all subsequent sessions. seating is reserved, according to the conference.