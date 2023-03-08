Nothing could prepare Roger Ayers for the news he received about a month ago about his daughter, Laken.

It was a phone call after one of the many games he officiates for the ACC. He didn’t remember which game it was, but it didn’t really matter.

“She never calls and usually just texts me, so I knew something was wrong,” Ayers said after calling North Carolina’s 85-61 win over Boston College on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC Tournament. “She tells me she has cancer.”

Laken, a 22-year-old graduate of Virginia, is working at Boston Mass General Hospital on her doctorate for physical therapy.

It was news that nearly knocked Ayers, one of the most respected officials in the ACC, out for the season. He told Bryan Kersey, the ACC’s supervisor of officials, that the thyroid cancer that Laken had would need his full attention.

“I was ready to go up there to Boston and be with her so my season was over,” Ayers said. “I was ready to do what I needed to do for her. It was a no-brainer and Bryan said whatever I needed he would back me.”

But after consulting with Laken’s oncologist it was decided that an operation would be done in April. Ayers could continue his season as planned but what happened this week is something that brought tears to his eyes.

Thanks to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who gave his blessing, along with Kersey, all of the game officials for Wednesday’s four games used pink whistles with pink lanyards to show support for Laken.

“Sports allows you to do some things in a public way and to bring awareness to some good causes is what it’s all about,” Phillips said. “Roger is in a brotherhood and a fraternity with these officials and it was the right thing to do. When Bryan brought it to my attention I was like ab-solutely we are doing this.”

Laken, who graduated from Virginia in just three years, was a straight A student. She had been getting some tests down and Ayers knew about the texts but had no idea what would be found.

Ayers and several of the officials and Kersey all met Monday night for their pre-tournament meeting. As the meeting was just about over Kersey reveled the plan for Wednesday’s games.

“So Bryan says we got one last thing and he looks at me and says ‘Roger,” Ayers said. “I’m like, oh no, we haven’t even had any games yet and I’ve done something wrong. But he says Jim Phillips has approved all of the officials on Wednesday to wear pink whistles and pink lanyards for your daughter…

“I lost it and started crying because this is bigger than basketball. It’s been a tough three weeks for me.”

Ayers says working the games helps him take his mind off his daughter’s illness. On Wednesday night Ayers worked with Lee Cassell and Jerry Heater.

“I got a text from Jim Phillips and said ‘you and your daughter are part of our family,’” Ayers said. “I will always work for the ACC and Jim Phillips and Bryan Kersey and Paul Brazeau (the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball).”

While many feel like the ACC might be too big with 15 schools, there was a sense of family throughout the conference thanks to the pink whistles on Wednesday.

“I just can’t thank those guys enough and the ACC for what they’ve done for my family,” he said. “It just blows me away.”