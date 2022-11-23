Aggies snap four-game losing streak, beat St. Andrews

Kam Woods scored 19 points to lead five other players in double figure-scoring as N.C. A&T knocked off St. Andrews 109-57 on Tuesday night, the first time the Aggies have scored 100 points or more in successive home games since the 1970-1971 season.

The Aggies (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and registered their 48th win in the past 60 games played at Corbett Sports Center. St. Andrews has surrendered 90 or more points in five of its seven games.

St. Andrews closed an early deficit to 22-13 after an Ameil Malone jumper with 11:46 remaining in the first half. Love Bettis countered three minutes later with a 3-point shot for A&T, and its lead never dipped below single digits again.

The Aggies led 53-28 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 14-2 run.

Marcus Watson scored 17 points and Love Bettis had 15 for A&T. Austin Johnson, Demetric Horton and Kyle Duke each scored 11. Arnell Malone led St. Andrews with a game-high 22 points.

A&T hosts Greensboro College on Saturday.