In her native Australia, Georgia Amoore didn't know anything about the ACC women's basketball tournament. Actually, she said she didn't even know tournaments existed.

"I just thought we played and, 'All right, good season,' " Amoore said.

Now she knows, and on Saturday, she played well enough to take Virginia Tech to a historic 58-37 victory over Duke in the tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Hokies (26-4) will face Louisville (23-10) in the finals at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the first time they have ever reached the conference title game.

The Cardinals ousted top-seeded Notre Dame 64-38 in the other semifinal game.

Amoore burned the Blue Devils for 24 points, including a 6-for-8 performance from 3-point range. She helped take up the slack for Elizabeth Kitley, who was buffeted all day by the Duke defense. Kitley, a former Northwest Guilford star and Summerfield native, finished with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting. Amoore stepped up and cashed in.

"I think Liz getting hounded takes a lot of attention away from a lot of us on the exterior," she said. "So, just taking advantage of that and thanking her for that once the play is over because she does take a beating. But it does open us up on the 3-point line."

Why might Kitley be thanking Amoore? Virginia Tech Coach Kenny Brooks explained that Duke brought a different defensive strategy to the game.

"The one common denominator has been that they've been focused on her and trying to be physical with her. The first game it took us a little bit because we hadn't seen them play like that," Brooks said. "Second game, we moved her around and she got opportunities.

"Today she was more like a decoy. Not too many superstars are OK with being a decoy, and she moved around and they were physical with her," Brooks added. "And she was commanding the basketball. It just wasn't there, but it opened up so many different things."

Kitley accepted how the Blue Devils defended and kept her from getting into an offensive rhythm.

"I think definitely that's why I think throughout the game I wasn't able to get the ball or necessarily get to my spots as much. But I knew that that was allowing driving lanes to be open, and for that reason, I wouldn't stop posting up," she said. "I kept trying to get the ball, even if it was a futile effort."

Duke Coach Kara Lawson lamented what she described as multiple problems.

"Disappointing afternoon for us. I thought Virginia Tech played really well. Really beat us in all phases," Lawson said. "When you look at the rebounding, almost plus 20 on the boards (41-22) for them. Certainly the 3-point line, most of that damage which was done in the first half. We were not as disciplined as we needed to be defensively in that first half, and as a result, they got open looks. When you give them open looks, they're probably the best team in the league at making you pay for it."

The defenses were relentless in the first quarter. Duke's Kennedy Brown didn't allow Kitley many opportunities in the low post or in the paint, and she finished the first half with a pair of baseline jumpers, both in the first quarter. At the other end, the Hokies forced Duke into the first of three scoring droughts, a 1-for-8 run that actually caused little damage.

But while the Blue Devils kept Kitley in check for the first 20 minutes, the Hokies attacked from the perimeter and ran away to a large halftime advantage.