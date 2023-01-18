Bacot ties UNC double-double record in win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64 on Tuesday night.

Bacot had his 11th double-double of the season and the 60th of his career. He is now tied for the UNC double-double record with Naismith Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. The 16-rebound performance was Bacot’s 21st game with 15 or more rebounds.

Davis' 3-pointer with 12:39 left put North Carolina (12-6, 5-3 ACC) ahead 52-41. The Eagles challenged with a 14-3 outburst over the next six minutes and reduced their deficit to 56-55 on Jaeden Zackery's layup with 6:07 to go. But Caleb Love countered with a 3-pointer and a layup less than 60 seconds following a BC miss, and Davis sank a pair of foul shots to blunt an upset bid. The Eagles (8-11, 2-6) never got closer four (63-59) the rest of the way.

Love finished with 16 points and Bacot finished shooting 8 for 11. North Carolina led 31-26 at halftime and never trailed.

Quinten Post scored 17 points for Boston College and Zackery added 14 points. The Eagles made 12 of 14 foul shots but missed all six attempted 3-pointers.

The Tar Heels are 21-6 all-time against the Eagles, including 19-5 since BC joined the ACC in the 2005-06 season. North Carolina has won 15 of the last 16 games in the series.

Boston College faces Notre Dame on the road on Saturday. North Carolina hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

N.C. State 78, Georgia Tech 66: Terquavion Smith scored 25 points, Jarkel Joiner added 19 and North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 78-66 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.

Georgia Tech trailed 59-47 but cut the deficit to 63-57 with 6:16 to play. N.C. State answered with a 12-2 run for a 75-59 lead with 2:42 remaining. Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers and Joiner made four free throws during the stretch.

Smith was 9 of 17 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to go with five assists and two blocks. Joiner was 5-of-11 shooting and made all nine of his free throws.

Casey Morsell added 12 points and D.J. Burns Jr. had 10 for N.C. State (15-4, 5-3 ACC). Morsell also blocked three shots, including one that lead to a Joiner dunk.

Jalon Moore had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (8-10, 1-7). Four others added nine points apiece for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech built a 10-point lead five minutes into the game before an 8-2 surge gave N.C. State the lead for good with 1:29 remaining in the first half.

Georgia Tech hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State 84, Notre Dame 71:

Matthew Cleveland had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and Florida State led all the way in an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Darin Green Jr. led Florida State (6-13, 4-4 ACC) with 20 points, 15 in the first half. Jalen Warley added 17 points, Caleb Mills 11 and Cameron Corhen 10.

Marcus Hammond had five 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points to lead Notre Dame (9-10, 1-7), which has lost six of its last seven. Trey Wertz added 15 points, JJ Starling 12 and Dane Goodwin 11.

The Seminoles led by 24 points with nine minutes remaining when the Fighting Irish got three straight baskets from Wertz to start a 16-1 run and eventually closed within six. But the Seminoles made 13 of 16 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

While the Seminoles were hitting 11 of their first 14 shots and scoring the game’s first 13 points, the Irish started 0-for-7. An 8-0 run expanded the lead to 24 before the Irish bounced back with a 21-3 run — Hammond hitting a pair of 3-pointers — and ended the half trailing 39-29.

Florida State shot 51%, Notre Dame 39%. The Irish reached their average of nine 3s a game, but they came on 32 attempts. The Seminoles dominated the boards 42-29.

The Seminoles beat the Irish 73-72 last month and have won six of the last seven meetings.

Florida State plays next at Pittsburgh while Notre Dame is host to Boston College, both games on Saturday.