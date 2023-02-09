It was happy hour again at "Club Corbett."

North Carolina A&T has struggled to get Colonial Athletic Association victories inside the Corbett Sports Center in its inaugural season in the league. It may have reached its lowest point after the Aggies fell to a one-win Monmouth team last month.

On Wednesday, A&T battled poor shooting all night, and fought off attempts by Elon to pull away in the second half. With 1:15 left to play, Love Bettis sank a 3-pointer to propel the Aggies to a 66-61 victory over the Phoenix.

Bettis scored 17 points with the help of a 5-for-8 night from behind the 3-point-line. The rest of the team was 4-of-26, which made his performance crucial.

"I just know like, three or four minutes to go, it's winning time now," Bettis said. "I only got so much time, so I just really did whatever I had to do. I'm just trying to win at that point and do whatever I got to do to win."

Bettis actually got started well before the four-minute mark. His 3 with 14:28 to go tied the score at 43. Five lead changes would follow. With Elon coach Billy Taylor frantically yelling "Corner!" Kam Woods took an inbounds pass and fired it into the left corner, where Bettis was waiting. With a wide-open look, he drained the shot and the Aggies (12-14, 7-6 CAA) were on top to stay.

"We definitely needed this to get us back going," Bettis said. "We had lost the last two. We had been winning (on the road) but we definitely needed this just to get us back going, get us back rolling."

A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert acknowledged that Bettis was key, and not just because of his points.

"I thought Love Bettis came out and gave us great energy on the defensive end," Shumpert said. "He did a tremendous job tonight."

Shumpert also gave a shout-out to Chase McDuffie, who he said earned a chance to play. McDuffie, who got his first start as a redshirt freshman, only scored two points, but the coach said he contributed to the defensive effort.

The Phoenix (5-20, 3-9 CAA) stared at two chances to regain the lead or possibly win. Sam Sherry's inside shot was blocked by Duncan Powell, who was fouled on the rebound and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 39.2 seconds to play.

Zac Ervin missed a step-back 3-pointer from in front of the Elon bench. Powell grabbed the rebound again and was fouled again. He hit the back end of his two-shot foul with 11.1 seconds to go.

Max Mackinnon brought an inbounds pass up the right sideline before tossing a pass cross-court to Torrence Watson, who air-balled a 3-point try. Although the shot clock appeared to have run out, the referees determined a foul called on the rebound would stand.

The Aggies were credited for their last basket off a length-of-the-court pass with eight-tenths of a second left, although it appeared to come after the buzzer.

Marcus Watson added 20 points for the Aggies, mostly on his 10-for-10 free-throw shooting. From the field, he was 4-for-14. Woods was also 4-for-14 and had 10 points.

Torrence Watson led Elon with 17 points.

A&T, which broke a two-game winning streak, raised its CAA home record to 3-4, as opposed to their 4-2 road mark in league games. The Aggies, who beat Stony Brook, 61-59 in mid-January, travel to play the Seawolves on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Elon had a three-game winning streak end with the loss. The Phoenix host William & Mary on Saturday at 2 p.m.