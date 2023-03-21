Retired basketball coaches Bob McKillop and Tubby Smith have been named the winners of the United State Basketball Writers Association’s Dean Smith Award, which recognizes an individual who embodies the spirit and values of the late Coach Smith.

McKillop, who won in 2019, and Tubby Smith, who won in 2021, will be presented with their awards at the Tanger Center in Greensboro on April 11 at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the Greensboro Sports Council.

The Dean Smith Award was created by the USBWA in 2015 to honor the late Hall of Fame coach at North Carolina. Coaches are recognized for their principles of honesty and integrity, for treating all people with courtesy and respect, for accomplishments off the court, and for the impact they have made on their community and the lives of their players.

"It is so appropriate to honor these two great coaches and better men in the heart of North Carolina basketball country, which has always been home for Tubby Smith and where Bob McKillop was a constant for so many years at Davidson," said USBWA president Luke DeCock, an award-winning columnist at the Raleigh News & Observer.

McKillop led Davidson to 23 conference championships — 15 regular-season, eight tournament — in 33 seasons. When he retired in 2022 his 634 wins ranked him 54th in NCAA men’s basketball history. His most decorated team reached the Elite Eight in 2008, one of 17 McKillop teams to win 20 games and seven to win 25.

Tubby Smith won 642 games and a national championship in 31 years as a head coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point, taking five of those schools to the NCAA Tournament and becoming only the second coach to do so. He was the first Black coach at Kentucky — at a school that didn’t have a Black player until 1970 — and the third to win a national title.

The winner of the USBWA’s Henry Iba Award as national coach of the year in 2003, Smith was also committed to High Point, his alma mater, donating $1 million toward the construction of a new arena, The Quibein Center, and for the five seasons he coached there before retiring in February 2022. The court at High Point is named the Tubby and Donna Smith Court.

Other Dean Smith Award winners include John Thompson (Georgetown) in 2015, Tom Izzo (Michigan State) in 2016, Don Donoher (Dayton) in 2017, Fran Dunphy (Penn/Temple/La Salle) in 2018 and George Raveling (Washington State/Iowa/USC) in 2020.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With about 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball.

Founded in 1959 as a support group for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Greensboro Sports Council is the official sports host organization of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. In recent years, the Council expanded its reach to include sports events and sports-related events throughout Greensboro and Guilford County.