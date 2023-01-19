Clark's record night lifts No. 10 Virginia past Hokies 78-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark picked a special night to have his best offensive game of the season.

The fifth-year graduate student had 20 points and became Virginia's career victories leader as a player with win No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68 on Wednesday night.

Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career ACC wins.

And Clark was integral in helping the Cavaliers hold off the Hokies, hitting two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the closing minutes with the Hokies refusing to go away.

"We were getting different kinds, varied shots and Kihei just took advantage of some good drives. He made some real clever plays and then he hit a couple of big time 3s. We needed one that was huge," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.

Clark deflected much of the credit for his records.

“You know, kind of like what Coach Bennett says: it's a team award, right? With the players that I’ve been playing with from my first year up until now, I mean, played with some great guys. So it means a lot to just be in that conversation,” he said.

The Hokies are back on the road at No. 19 Clemson on Saturday. The Cavaliers are on the road at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54: Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54, on Wednesday night.

Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC).

El Ellis scored 19 points with five assists to lead the Cardinals (2-17, 0-8). JJ Traynor added a career-high 14 points.

The Panthers average 8.5 3-pointers a game but had 14 on 34 attempts Wednesday. They outscored the Cardinals 25-9 off turnovers and outshot them 49% to 34%.

A three-point play by Traynor got the Cardinals within six three minutes into the second half but they wouldn't get closer, falling behind by double digits for good on Nelly Cummings' 3-pointer — his only points — midway through the half.

Pitt hit seven consecutive 3-pointers in the first half including five straight in a 17-2 run to lead by 13 with 6 1/2 minutes left. The Panthers led 37-28 at the break.

The win was just the Panthers' second at Louisville in 14 trips. Their six ACC wins match their conference total from each of the previous three seasons. They have won seven of their past nine games.

On Saturday Pitt is host to Florida State while Louisville waits until Jan. 25 to play at Boston College.