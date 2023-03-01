Clemson and Boston College took advantage of cold shooting spells by their opponents to advance on Wednesday to the second round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The 11th-seeded Eagles (16-16) moved on by knocking off No. 14 seed Georgia Tech, 62-57 in the final game of the first round. Boston College plays sixth-seeded Miami in the 8 p.m. game to complete Thursday’s play.

In the preceding game, tenth-seeded Clemson advanced to the second round with a 71-53 beating of 15th-seeded Pitt, setting up a second-round matchup with No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule also includes Florida State against Wake Forest in the opener, and N.C. State against Syracuse in the next game.

BC was up by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets (13-17) shook off the offensive chill to make a game of it.

Georgia Tech scored the game’s first seven points and led 12-9 after the first quarter. Boston College responded with a 16-4 run to open the second quarter on the way to a 27-18 halftime lead. Georgia Tech went 3-for-16 in the period and missed five 3-point shots.

Bianca Jackson sank a 3-pointer with 3:22 left to draw Georgia Tech to 53-50, and the Yellow Jackets were down 58-55 after a Tonie Morgan driving layup with 20 seconds to go. But Boston College repelled the threat on free throws by Dontavia Waggoner and Andrea Daley.

Waggoner had 16 and Maria Gakdeng hit all six of her shots for 14 points.

Jackson got 19 for Georgia Tech and Morgan had 16.

Pitt (10-20) actually took a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter despite shooting 33% from the field. The Tigers (17-14) were worse, however, at 29.4%. Then, the bottom fell out for the Panthers and they nearly hit rock bottom.

In the second quarter, Pitt hit just one of its 18 shots, including missing all six 3-point tries. It amounted to a 19-4 run for Clemson and a 33-20 halftime lead.

The Tigers led by as much as 16 in the third quarter, but Pitt managed to work it down to 53-42 following a three-point play by Amber Brown with 7:39 to go. The Panthers got no closer.

Hannah Hank led the Tigers with 19 points. Daisha Bradford scored 15 and Amari Robinson added 10. Brown had 16 for Pitt, which managed to shoot 45% in the fourth quarter to finish at 30.6% for the game.