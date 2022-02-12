Deacons stall in perplexing manner

And later the score was tied at 61-all and 67-all. In between, Jake LaRavia fouled out with 4:11 to play, but it didn’t have to be a lost cause for the Deacons.

“We missed him a lot,” Forbes said. “You’ve got to overcome those things. That’s why you’ve got depth.”

Kameron McGusty’s 3 for Miami made it 72-67 with 1:30 left. The Hurricanes scored on their next two possessions, not leaving an opening for the Deacons to catch up.

Alondes Williams scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Deacons. Daivien Williamson added 12 points.

For Forbes, the second half was defined by his team’s 10 turnovers.

“They turned us over,” he said. “We couldn’t turn them over.”

Wake Forest entered the day with a 7-2 record in games decided by single-digit margins, with one of the defeats coming by 92-84 on New Year’s Day at Miami. And you could add Wednesday’s victory at North Carolina State to the list of strong finishes considering the Deacons posted the last 16 points to pull away from a tight game.

This time, it was too often disjointed for Wake Forest.