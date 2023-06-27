You never know who you might meet at the Drew Effect League: a childhood friend, a hometown hero or even a two-time NBA champion making a crowd-pleasing appearance.

The league started out in 2018 with a largely local focus but has since grown to 18 teams, with players near and far participating at Guilford College’s three-court facility. There, family members, fans and high school students gather at the scene on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Some come to see college or pro players, but more importantly it brings community together, supports businesses and creates new friendships.

“I believe the first time I had thought about this idea, it was more because of the fact that I wanted to have something to come home to during the summers and I never had that,” said league founder Brittany Drew. “I think I wanted to be able to provide a platform so my friends and I could be able to at least connect in the summers.”

The Greensboro native was a four-year basketball letterman at Page prior to becoming a key contributor at Guilford College from 2011-2015 with second team All-Old Dominion Conference honors as a senior. The girls basketball coach at High Point Christian since 2019, supporters and league organizers see traits in Drew that have also helped the former all-area player turn the Cougars around from 5-17 the year prior to an NCISAA 3A standout.

“She has a lot of great qualities,” said Christina Carter, a league organizer who has worked with Drew since the league’s inception. “She is very hands-on, she is direct and she is passionate about it. She is in so many ways a perfectionist and I think that is why this league continues to succeed. Because from the smallest details – she is very detail-oriented – to the biggest, she has her hand in it and it has to be perfect.”

Beginning Drew Effect Sports in 2018, the coach utilized connections to operate camps and build a local league whose talent level and prestige far outpace the average recreational circuit. Drew’s vision included forming a five-person board of directors and finding contributors who could add more to the league. Legitimacy has been added through hiring consistent high school and college referees, having official clock keepers, scorekeepers and standings, while also adding circumstance with MCs and videographers.

“I believe it started with people that I was close with just to see who can be consistent in regards to their availability,” Drew said. “So family is always someone you start with and then I wanted to talk to some people who have been on my board and also people that have been helping me behind the scenes. So I started with them first and then I connected with people who were basketball fans, who I either played with or we played against each other or just knew each other from a basketball setting.”

One key figure has been Carter, a former North Carolina A&T player who had known Drew from pickup games at Greensboro College. After working camps for Drew, Carter, a sports science and fitness management major, has used that education along with personal experience to help with organizing day-to-day operations, team rosters and scheduling.

Another has been Josh Cox, who met Drew through his daughter Sierra playing AAU ball for the coach. Cox enjoyed serving as an assistant coach for Drew, and the relationship led to him becoming the league’s treasurer. A certified public accountant, Cox is responsible for financial aspects and did the filings to make Drew Effect a 501©(3) non-profit organization.

The Brown family, who owns a local catering service, operate concessions and DJ Tryx adds music to what one player called an adult AAU environment.

Specific costs were not disclosed, but Drew said that registration fees don’t nearly cover referee fees, let alone the rest. The coach said that facility rentals, referee payments, insurance, social media and jerseys make up some of the largest costs.

“I would say for someone who is even potentially thinking about doing a league, just know that the overhead costs for a league, to actually run it right, on average is going to be way more than what people expect,” Drew said.

DJ Reader’s A Son Never Forgets Foundation has been a key sponsor as well as Glow Nutrition, Globle Game and others.

Drew established the league intending it to be for women, but expanded it to men and women. However, this summer’s season has only had a men’s division comprised of 18 teams, an estimated 200-250 players involved.

The only woman in the league this season has been Imani Watkins, Binghamton University’s all-time women’s scoring leader, who hails from High Point Andrews and who Carter says fears none of the men out there.

The league currently has teams play 12 regular season games, with the postseason including play-in games, an elite eight, a final four and a championship game. It has had summer and fall installments, but this summer’s season began on May 23 and ends on July 18.

Will Griffin played high school ball at Northeast Guilford and played collegiately for Greensboro College. A Drew Effect League player since the start, he said that it was originally comprised of locals, but said college guys knew college guys and from there, players came from other nearby cities like Winston-Salem, High Point or beyond.

Games in the past have been played at Grimsley, Page and at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

Prominent players in the league have been PJ Hairston, a former North Carolina player from Dudley, Julian Gamble, a 6-foot, 10-inch Southern Durham product who has played college ball at Miami and professionally overseas, Greensboro Day standouts like Reggie Dillard and Jordan Perkins and Page legend Marsharee Neely. Former Grimsley player Kenard Moore played at Southeast Missouri State and has since been a Grimsley assistant coach.

Two-time HSXTRA player of the year Jaylen Alston of Eastern Guilford was this year’s CIAA Tournament MVP for Winston-Salem State.

But over the years, no one player has gained more attention from the crowd than JR Smith, a two-time NBA Champion and 2013 Sixth Man of the Year, whose dunks, deep 3’s and defensive prowess gave one team a big win at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

“As soon as he walked in, everybody that was in the Sportsplex ran to whatever court he was going to,” Drew said. “I didn’t even know. I was just sitting down, I was talking to people and they were like, ‘Drew, guess who is here?’ I’m looking around, he gives me a hug and I’m just shell shocked.

“…The environment just changed. People’s cameras were out, kids were watching, everyone was in tune to that.”

For Drew, the most important aspects reach further than NBA players showing up.

“Meeting new people,” Drew said. “I think that is a lot of the unforeseen because you never know who can walk through the Drew Effect League. You can meet a new friend, I can meet a person that potentially wants to help and partner with the Drew Effect and in general, I am able to connect people with others that might be in need of a job, might be in need of a service or might be in need of just someone to connect with.”