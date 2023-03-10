Jon Scheyer won two Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament titles playing for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. As the retired Krzyzewski's successor, he's on the verge of taking another crown.

Kyle Filipowski scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils fought off top-seeded Miami and claimed an 86-78 victory in the first of two semifinal matchups on Friday night in the ACC men's basketball tournament.

Duke extended its winning streak to eight games and captured its 109th win in the ACC men's tournament. On Saturday night, it will play for the school's 23rd championship and the automatic spot in the NCAA tournament that comes with it.

Scheyer, who won ACC titles as a player in 2007 and 2009 and as an assistant to Krzyzewski in 2017 and 2019, chose not to give in to nostalgia.

"I'm not really reminiscing right now. The whole year I've tried to be in the moment," Scheyer said. "If I start talking about 2009, 2010, these guys are going to start rolling their eyes, so I'm not going to start that at all. I'm not going to bring that up tonight.

"Anyway, really proud of our team. I think it shows our growth to be in a big-time battle like this where there's not that separation. We weren't going to be able to pull away," Scheyer said.

The victory also atoned for an 81-59 beatdown in Coral Gables on Feb. 6.

"The main thing for this game was to come in and be aggressive," said Dariq Whitehead, who missed that loss but contributed 16 points in the win. "Before the game, I told you guys earlier, Jeremy (Roach) -- him being our captain, he always tells me before every game to come out and be aggressive, and that's what I did this game. And really was just doing whatever I needed to do to win."

The Hurricanes stayed on Duke's heels all night, never enduring more than a six-point deficit in the stretch run. But a 3-pointer by Jeremy Roach with 1:32 left appeared to give the Blue Devils a little room to breathe. Miami wasn't done, however.

A three-point play by Anthony Walker cut the Duke lead to 80-76 with 53.9 seconds to go. Mark Mitchell sank the back end of a two-shot foul and extended the lead to five. It was Miami's chance to take a second swipe at the lead, but Nijel Pack missed a 3-point shot and Jordan Miller's follow-up jumper also missed. Roach was fouled after Mitchell's rebound, and he hit both free throws with 30.7 seconds to play. All Miami could muster after that was two free throws by Pack with 10.3 seconds left.

Miami suffered a significant loss early in the first half. Norchand Omier, who scored 14 points in the victory over Wake Forest on Thursday, grabbed a rebound after the second of two missed free throws by Mitchell. When Omier came down, he stepped on the foot of Dereck Lively II, severely twisting his right ankle. He rolled over to his right side, slapping the court with his palm, a sign of his obvious pain.

Omier was helped off the court to the Hurricanes bench, and later to the locker room. The team later said an examination showed the ankle was not broken. He was averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds a game for Miami.

Pack's 3-pointer at 8:09 gave the Hurricanes a 22-21 lead in what had been a tight game to that point. A 3-pointer and a layup by Mitchell little more than 30 seconds apart pushed the Blue Devils ahead, 26-22, at the 6:47 mark. The game saw 12 lead changes and seven ties in the first 20 minutes. Whitehead converted a Miami foul on a 3-point try into three free throws to put Duke on top 36-34 with just over 2 minutes left in the half. The Blue Devils, relying on 57 percent field goal shooting, took a 41-36 lead to the break.

Duke's tall front line gave the Hurricanes much of the evening. While Miami hit five of 12 3-pointers in the opening half, it only shot two free throws and made one, a sign that they didn't always challenge the Blue Devils at the rim. The Hurricanes had better luck getting inside in the second half, but Duke ruled the paint, outscoring Miami 34-28.

"Credit has to go to Duke's players, their ability to make those threes and dominate the back boards. They are very big, much bigger than us, and they played really well," said Miami coach Jim Larranaga, who also noted how Duke shot 28-for-51 from the field and 8-of-16 from 3-point range.

"Yet these guys did a fantastic job of keeping us in the game right until the bitter end and gave ourselves a chance," Larranaga said. "If we could have forced a turnover or made one or two additional shots, it could have been a different outcome."

Tyrese Proctor scored 15, Mitchell got 14 and Roach had 13 for Duke. Isaiah Wong had a game-high 22 to lead Miami.

While refusing to look back, Scheyer has his eyes on Saturday night in the Greensboro Coliseum, where he will try to lead the Blue Devils to a 22nd ACC title and 110th tournament win.

"But the main thing," he said, "is that it's a big-time opportunity to play in the championship game for the ACC Tourney, and we're going to savor it and give it our all tomorrow night."