Duke to meet Louisville in second round after rout of Boston College
DukeBC

Joey Baker and Duke had plenty of cause to celebrate against Boston College.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

GREENSBORO — Mismatch.

Duke, ending a three-game losing streak, took the first steps toward trying to achieve the near-impossible, just to get back to where they always are in March, by destroying Boston College 86-51 in a first-round ACC Tournament game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Many observers believe the 10th-seeded Blue Devils (12-11) will need five wins in five days and the championship and ACC’s automatic bid to get to the NCAA Tournament. Though it’s possible that four wins could help them return to an event the program hasn’t missed since 1995.

Duke will face Louisville, the No. 7 seed, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC). The Cardinals beat Duke 70-65 in Louisville on Jan. 23 and won 80-73 in overtime on Feb. 27 in Durham.

DJ Steward scored 17 points in his first ACC Tournament game and handed out four assists, Mark Williams added 13 points, and Jordan Goldwire made four three-point shots for 12 points.

Boston College (4-16), under interim head coach Scott Spinelli, did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points and DeMarr Langford and James Karnik each added eight.

Duke has won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the schools, including an 83-82 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season. BC’s CJ Felder scored a career-high 24 points in that contest, but was held to just four points on 2-of-8 shooting in the tournament.

DUKE 86, BOSTON COLLEGE 51

BOSTON COLLEGE

FG FT Reb

Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Felder 23 2-8 0-1 2-5 0 2 4

Karnik 21 4-7 0-0 3-5 0 3 8

Ashton-Langford 29 2-5 5-6 1-3 4 3 9

Heath 35 2-9 0-0 2-5 1 0 4

Langford 32 3-5 2-2 2-4 1 0 8

Scott 22 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 0 5

K.Williams 16 2-4 0-2 1-1 0 0 4

Vander Baan 8 1-2 3-4 0-1 0 2 5

Holtze 3 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2

Jackowitz 3 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2

Kenny 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Atiyeh 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Noel 2 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0

Pemberton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 18-46 14-21 12-27 6 13 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-15, .067 (Scott 1-3, Jackowitz 0-1, Karnik 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Felder 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3.

Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Felder 4, Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 3, Vander Baan 3, Karnik 2, Scott 2, Heath, Pemberton).

Steals: 8 (Ashton-Langford 2, Scott 2, Felder, Heath, Kenny, Langford).

Technical Fouls: None.

DUKE

FG FT Reb

Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Hurt 27 2-6 2-2 2-7 3 4 8

Moore 21 2-6 2-2 0-3 3 3 8

M.Williams 24 6-7 1-2 0-1 1 1 13

Roach 22 3-4 0-0 0-4 5 2 8

Steward 24 7-14 0-0 2-3 4 2 17

Baker 22 3-8 0-0 1-1 2 1 8

Goldwire 22 4-6 0-0 0-1 2 0 12

Coleman 15 2-4 0-0 2-5 1 0 4

Tape 8 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 4

Brakefield 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0

Worthington 4 1-2 1-2 2-2 0 0 3

Buckmire 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Savarino 3 0-0 1-2 1-1 1 1 1

Totals 200 32-61 7-10 11-31 22 16 86

Percentages: FG .525, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Goldwire 4-6, Steward 3-8, Roach 2-3, Moore 2-4, Baker 2-5, Hurt 2-5, Coleman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman 2, M.Williams, Steward).

Turnovers: 12 (Moore 5, Baker, Brakefield, Buckmire, M.Williams, Roach, Steward, Tape).

Steals: 11 (Moore 4, M.Williams 2, Tape 2, Baker, Coleman, Goldwire).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College 27 24 — 51

Duke 41 45 — 86

A: 2,820 (23,500).

