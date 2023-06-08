Former North Carolina standout and Dallas Mavericks forward Theo Pinson will return home to host the inaugural Theo Pinson Youth Basketball Camp June 23-24 at the Wesleyan Christian Academy High School gym.

“It’s exciting for us,” Wesleyan high school principal Tim Kohns said. “Theo, when he was a student at Wesleyan, was a really significant part of our whole school’s culture. He was more than just a basketball player. Theo has a presence that is larger than life, he is engaging, a great ambassador for basketball and also an ambassador for all of the good things about life.”

Set to be an annual summer camp, Kohns said that Pinson had reached out to him in late April about having the camp at Wesleyan as a way of giving back to a school from which he had graduated in 2014. From there, details of camp operations such as scheduling were passed on to the athletic department, with other logistics still being discussed.

Kohns, who recently completed his first year as high school principal, said that he doesn’t ever remember a camp of this magnitude or this scale at the school.

Pinson was a member of the Trojans’ NCISAA 3A boys basketball state championship teams in 2013 and 2014. As a senior, Pinson averaged 23 points per game, earning USA Today third team all-America.

He was a starter on the Tar Heels' 2017 national championship team. As a senior in 2018, he was named honorable mention all-ACC and first team all-ACC Tournament while also being the first player in program history to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in a season.

Pinson earned NBA G-League All-Rookie Team honors in 2019 playing for the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate, the Long Island Nets. The undrafted free agent has bounced between the NBA and its developmental league. In the Mavs’ regular season finale this season, his first NBA start, the 6-foot, 7-inch forward recorded his first NBA triple-double, with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kohns said that some of details being finalized include who will help Pinson run the camp and added that he hopes that current Wesleyan players could be involved and meet the former Trojan star.

The Friday and Saturday camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day for children ages six to 13 and from noon to 3 p.m. for children ages 14-18. It will take place at the school’s Centennial campus located in High Point.

The registration fee is $150, with a camp T-shirt included. Space is limited, the school said. Those interested can register at https://form.jotform.com/231386885420158 or through the Wesleyan Christian athletics website at https://www.wesed.org/athletics. The last registration date is June 21 and space is limited.