Chris Paul isn’t just following the fortunes of Wake Forest’s baseball team during the College World Series, he’s making sure to set some time aside in his busy schedule to watch as much as he can on TV.

“Of course I’m paying attention,” Paul said by phone on Tuesday while on a trip to New York to promote his new book, which was written with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, an award-winning writer who co-hosts the popular show "Pardon the Interruption" with Tony Kornheiser.

Paul said it’s cool that the Demon Deacons made it to the College World Series for the first time in 68 years. They're 2-0 in the CWS and play again on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb.

“They are rolling,” Paul said. “They had a crazy game a week ago where they scored like 22 runs or something (in a 22-5 win over Alabama that got them into the College Worlds Series). That’s huge for the school that the baseball team is on a national stage like that.”

Also huge for Paul and his close-knit family is his book, “Sixty-One, Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.”

While the book goes into great detail about his grandfather, the late Nathaniel “Papa Chilly” Jones, it also affirms Paul’s stance on how important his family is to him. Paul is a a Winston-Salem native who grew up in Lewisville and starred in basketball at West Forsyth and then for two years at Wake Forest.

Paul, 38, who last year got his degree at Winston-Salem State, said the purpose for writing the book was his grandfather. A day after Paul signed to play at Wake Forest in 2002, Jones, a pillar in the Winston-Salem community who owned a gas station, was killed at his home.

The day after his grandfather's funeral, in West Forsyth's opening game of the season, Paul took to the court and scored 61 points, one for every year of Jones' life.

Once Paul scored 61, he missed a free throw on purpose, took himself out of the game and fell into the arms of his father, Charles, who was an assistant coach.

His grandfather's legacy inspired Paul to write the book.

“I’m really excited,” Paul said of the 317-page hardback book. “I just think it’s the perfect time for it because a lot has evolved over the last 20 years since that happened. I wanted to detail that relationship with Papa Chili.”

Paul isn’t doing a major book tour, but he’ll be back in Winston-Salem on Thursday night at Wait Chapel at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are $32, which will include a pre-signed book.

While Paul is one of the best point guards in the NBA, the book doesn’t have many statistics or highlights of a career that will ultimately land him in the Hall of Fame.

“There are times when I’m talking about my family in the book, but there are also times where I’m literally talking to my family throughout the book,” Paul said. “It was a cool process.”

Wilbon, who helped Paul put his life story into the book, made trips to Winston-Salem to research background for the book. Paul discusses the role Dreamland Baptist Church played in his upbringing, as well as the guidance he received from his mom, Robin, his father and his older brother, C.J., who was also an outstanding athlete growing up in Lewisville.

C.J. and Paul’s parents help run the Chris Paul Family Foundation, which helps individuals and families through education and community initiatives.

Paul also details the lessons he learned from being coached by the late Skip Prosser at Wake Forest.

Paul also takes seriously the role he plays as a star in the NBA and how he tries to be a positive influence.

All of that comes across in the book, thanks to Wilbon.

“Mike was amazing to work with,” Paul said of Wilbon, who also wrote Charles Barkley’s autobiography. “And I actually met him when I was in high school or just about going to college, and just that relationship I had with him and asking him if he would be a part of this process. I’m just grateful to him.”

The backdrop for the book, however, is about the loss of a close family member. Paul said that his grandfather was his hero growing up.

“I think the biggest message (of the book) is understanding if you lose somebody that you are close to, there’s an understanding that they aren’t with you in the flesh, but they are not gone spiritually or emotionally,” Paul said.

Paul says he’s tried to take all of the lessons he’s learned in life and tries to pass them down to his two children, Chris Jr. and daughter, Camryn.

Paul has played in a lot of games in his long career, but one stands out. That's the game in which he scored 61 against Parkland to honor his grandfather.

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “Obviously I’ve played a lot of games in my life, but when I think about that game it brings back the memories and the goose bumps.”