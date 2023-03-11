CHAPEL HILL - Farmville Central put together a fourth quarter run and played lockdown defense to knock off previously undefeated Reidsville by a 75-63 margin in the 2A NCHSAA state championship Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

The Jaguars pushed the tempo and were hot from the perimeter all afternoon, knocking down eight 3-pointers. Farmville Central was led by a 35-point performance by senior Jah Short, who also grabbed seven rebounds on his way to earning the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player award and the program’s eighth state championship. In addition, the Jaguars avenged last season’s 71-68 loss to Robinson in the 2022 state title game on March 12, 2022.

Farmville Central started fast as the outscored the Rams 11-3 in the opening frame.

Aside from a two-handed jam by freshman center Kendre Harrison off of the opening tip, the Rams couldn’t seem to buy a bucket in opening few minutes. But they eventually trimmed the lead with a late run to cut it to 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Part of the problem for the Rams during several stretches, aside for point guard Dionte Neal and Harrison, was that no one else could score. Credit Farmville Central’s suffocating perimeter defense.

The Jaguars kept the pedal to the metal as they collectively knocked down five 3-point baskets in the first half and were led by the hot hand of Pitt who seemingly scored at will as they built a 30-20 advantage near the midway point of the second period. But thanks to back-to-back steal and fast break scores by Neal, Reidsville cut it to 35-30 at the half.

Virtually every time the Rams would get it down to two possessions, the Jags would score again.

In the final few seconds Pitt slashed to the rim for a score right before the buzzer to close out the third period on top 51-46.

In the fourth quarter Farmville Central really turned up the heat as they put together several runs to go up 14 points forcing the Rams to call a timeout.

Reidsville got it down to three possessions, but time was running short and the Jags hit their free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

In addition to Pitt, two other Jaguars scored in double-figures as well. JD Daniels and MJ Williams both added 14 points in the game. Daniels added nine rebounds and had a pair of assists on his way to earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Williams closed out his day with three rebounds and three assists.

Neal led the Rams with 34 points and was named as his teams MVP. Harrison added 13 more and Amari Baggett chipped in 10.

Reidsville closed out the season with a record of 26-1 and Farmville Central at 30-1.

The Rams were the unbeaten champions of the Mid-State 2A, winning the regular season and conference tournament championship. Reidsville’s men collected the program’s fifth regional championship and their first state championship appearance since 2003. The Rams are 4-1 in all championship appearances.

Farmville Central’s lone loss this season was to Don Bosco Prep, an elite basketball program out of Ramsey, NJ on Dec. 30, 2022 by a 79-74 margin.

Since that time, the Jaguars reeled off 20-consecutive victories.

This was the Jags fourth state title appearance in the last five seasons. The win gave the Jaguars eight state titles in program history and Farmville Central’s won the program’s 11th regional championship this season.