Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford's girls basketball coach, pioneered a program, has won two state championships and, ultimately, showed a community how to “put your big girl panties on.”

Known for a tireless dedication Furlough, the program’s only coach since its 2007 inception, made public her decision to retire on Thursday. She plans to serve her coaching role until season’s end and will continue her duties as physical education teacher for the rest of the school year.

Furlough, 56, said that a meeting with her retirement planner made her aware that she has reached the 30-year mark to receive full benefits from the state. And she says she's ready to do something different.

The Nighthawks have a 349-92 record during her tenure, with back-to-back 3-A state titles in 2017 and 2018, along with three regional and eight conference titles.

“When it comes to women’s athletics and women’s basketball, I mean, she is everything,” Northern athletics director Brian Thomas said. “She eats, breathes, sleeps Northern. She eats, breathes, sleeps basketball. She loves basketball, and she has impacted so many lives.”

A Southeast Guilford graduate, Furlough put up 1,205 points and was an All-Southern Conference selection at Appalachian State in 1988 and 1989. As a professional, she led the Waterford Wildcats to their first Irish National Championship in 1989, averaging 30.2 points per game that season.

After her playing career, Furlough got her start as an assistant under Lynne Agee at UNC Greensboro from 1990 to 1995 before eventually returning to her alma mater as an assistant. In 2006-07 at Southeast, Furlough posted a 15-12 record while taking over for head coach Shawyn Newton, who was being deployed to Iraq for military service.

Still, Furlough wanted to build a program of her own, instituting a family culture, uniform attire and a seemingly endless desire to gain an edge the right way. Current senior Jadyn Newsome used “determined” to describe her coach, one who didn’t miss a single team activity in 2015, despite undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation treatment for breast cancer.

In 2019, it was only about a month-and-a-half hiatus when the condition returned, requiring a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery; when surgical oncologist Dr. Jennifer Plichta asked if she had a replacement, it took this much for Furlough to give in.

“Yes, you do, because if you don’t, you won’t be coaching next year,” recalled the coach as quoted by the News & Record in January 2020.

Competitive yet caring, her passion appears in the form of foot stomps. Three-time HSXTra Player of the Year Elissa Cunane said “we used to think that she would make a hole in the floor.”

Superstitious, her teams are known to wear particular colors in victorious stretches, and Furlough's desire to win caused her to eat Mexican food for lunch on every game day during the 31-1 state championship season in 2017.

However, Furlough’s 364-104 career record cannot simply be explained by omens. Taking a college-like approach, intense preparation has come through diagramming plays and in-depth scouting reports: Is the opponent driving for a basket or driving for a foul? Are they better with their right hand or left hand? In player development, the 16s conditioning drill pushes players under a minute; if someone doesn’t make time, the team runs it again.

Ahead of the curve, Cunane, a 2018 graduate, said Furlough encouraged the 6-foot, 5-inch center to take weight-training classes for three years. In pursuit of getting better, Furlough wasn’t content with the training regimen used to capture the 2017 title, the first for the sport in school history.

“During summer workouts my junior year, I think we would workout maybe Tuesdays or Thursdays for 45 minutes or 30 minutes or something like that,” Cunane said. “And then I remember we won the state championship that year, and so after the state championship, next year, we came back senior year and we have the summer workouts again but this year, they are four times a week for an hour each or whatever the regulated amount of time was, but it was more than what we had done the year before.”

“C’mon, man, summer workouts? We’re going harder than the year before and we just won a state championship,” the team thought.

“Yeah, we won last year, so we have to be even better this year,” Furlough said. “We have an even bigger target on our back, and we have to keep on improving.”

Despite being hard and disciplined, her care for players has also come through. Cunane said Furlough didn’t have favorites and made personal appearances at college camps, filled out recruiting questionnaires and put the same effort in for all players whether it be Cunane, a future three-time college All-American at N.C. State, or someone less touted.

“She’s definitely challenging but it’s nothing but love,” Newsome said. “And she just pushes you to constantly be the best you can be and you’re going to be held accountable for your own actions. Like when we do film (study), it doesn’t matter who you are, you have to keep learning and put your big girl panties on as she says.”

One of Furlough’s fondest memories at Northern was a shared half-court hug with her daughter after the team’s 2017 championship.

“Winning a state championship is a dream for every coach, but to win one with your daughter is extra special,” Furlough said. “The moment we had at center court will always be so special to me. Sami (her daughter) made me a better coach, and we will always have that memory together.”

Among many accolades, Furlough was named NFHS South Sectional Coach, NFHS N.C. State Coach of the Year and N.C. AP Coach of the Year in 2017.

Her teams have never missed the postseason and after an inaugural 10-17 season with freshmen and sophomores, have not had a losing record. From year three onward, her teams have had at least 20 wins each year, apart from an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign due to COVID-19 precautions.

This season’s team is 21-0, and the program has been a combined 49-1 since moving from 3-A to 4-A last season.

Beyond basketball, Cunane credited Furlough with putting Northern on the map, bringing alumni together and creating unification across Nighthawks athletics.

“The concept of finding another Kim Furlough to come in, that’s going to be near impossible,” Thomas said. “So we’re going to find someone that has very similar work ethic and knowledge of the game, not fill her shoes because that’s not going to happen. That’s asking too much of anyone.

“We’re going to find that person who can develop those relationships to push our kids and continue the success of the program.”